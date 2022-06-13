June 11 declared T-Pain Day by Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Rapper T-Pain concluded his Road to Wiscansin tour with Wiscansin Fest, an 18-act show featuring himself, Lil Jon, Hannibal Buress, and more. The show was held at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During the show, the rapper was presented with a proclamation written by the Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson. He proclaimed that day's date would be T-Pain Day for the city of Milwaukee.

"I, Cavalier Johnson, the Mayor of the city of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim June 11 to be the official T-Pain Day throughout the entire city of Milwaukee."

June 11 is a day to celebrate T-Pain from now on

The two-time Grammy Award winner fell on tough times in 2019 when he announced that he had to cancel his 1UP DLC tour, citing poor planning and low ticket sales for the tour. He made the video announcement on Instagram, saying he was advised to lie about the reason for the cancellation but had decided to tell fans the truth.

After going independent and getting rid of his management, the rapper planned a tour with 18 dates, dubbed the Road to Wiscansin tour. The tour started in San Francisco, California, and ended this weekend with the Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

That's not a typo, either. In his hit song Can't Believe It, the rapper pronounced Wisconsin in a way that rhymed with the word "mansion." The song's popularity and the way Wisconsin was pronounced with a midwestern accent made the Wiscansin stick.

Before the Road to Wiscansin and Wiscansin Fest, the rapper announced Wiscansin University, a website for a fake university featuring a link to his new line of merch.

Although he's from Tallahassee, Florida, the rapper and singer has done a lot to positively represent the state of Wisconsin. In the middle of his Wiscansin Fest concert, which was livestreamed on his Twitch channel, he received news of an announcement made by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The announcement stated that June 11 would become a holiday in honor of the rapper in the city of Milwaukee.

The Rave music venue in Milwaukee, which hosted the concert, erupted in applause. T-Pain was excited to hear the news, taking the framed proclamation that was handed to him and holding it up to show it to the crowd. He also took a moment to thank the people of Milwaukee and the mayor.

"There's nothing else that can describe what I'm feeling in my heart right now other than pure, unmitigated gratitude."

T-Pain's connections to Wisconsin have now been recognized in an official capacity by the most populated city in the state.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far