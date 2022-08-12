"Felt cute, might delete later" - Minecraft community goes berserk after Dream shares a snippet of his face

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" took to Twitter by teasing a snippet of his face yesterday. He is among the few big streamers who still haven't revealed their face. Much of his personal information remains concealed to this day. However, he decided to share a miniature portion of his face on Twitter yesterday, which has sent fans into a frenzy.

Clay has teased a face reveal on several occasions in the past, starting with uploading a video titled "my face reveal" in 2019 and holding the cardboard in front of his face in another teased face reveal video in 2020. Nonetheless, yesterday's Tweet remains the clearest picture of his face.

dream @dreamewastaken felt cute, might delete later felt cute, might delete later https://t.co/4MeX8I3i18

Dream does unannounced face reveal, leaving fans speechless

The 22-year-old Minecraft YouTuber and streamer took the gaming community by storm after shockingly sharing a half-hidden picture of his face on Twitter. Although much of his face is hidden due to the streamer digitally sketching the picture, fans were shocked at his decision's unpredicted and sudden nature.

He pranked his fans by retweeting YouTuber Danny Gonzalez, who claimed to be Dream. He then tweeted, "I'm live," with a link to Danny's Twitch, on which he was streaming under the title "I was dreaming the whole time." However, fans soon caught on to the April Fools prank.

The Minecraft gamer's sudden act of partial face reveal quickly went viral. The Tweet has garnered over 38K likes,1K+ comments, and over 600 retweets. Fans have shared their reactions to the picture, and most of his fans were left speechless.

(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤ @kais_so_gay @dreamewastaken Dream we need an eyebrow reveal so we can keep adding to our sculptures @dreamewastaken Dream we need an eyebrow reveal so we can keep adding to our sculptures 🙏

._. Pixel @Pixelated_uwu @dreamewastaken Omg we may have a face reveal rn I have been taking pictures of the parts of his face he's shown, I can piece it together like a jigsaw puzzle @dreamewastaken Omg we may have a face reveal rn I have been taking pictures of the parts of his face he's shown, I can piece it together like a jigsaw puzzle

Some fans even jocularly hinted at using digital enhancing programs to figure out the face behind the distorted lines:

Malik Muzammil @MalikMuzammil_1

Regards: ISI Pakistan @dreamewastaken I'm gonna put this pic in my hacking server so i'll scan your face and find that eye from everysingle camera in the worldRegards: ISI Pakistan @dreamewastaken I'm gonna put this pic in my hacking server so i'll scan your face and find that eye from everysingle camera in the worldRegards: ISI Pakistan

Mufferonnie @Chelsea08483209 @dreamewastaken Just I thought. Maybe you should delete late. God knows how many programs there are to edit the white lines. And I dont wanna know how many people are fan-girling rn..- @dreamewastaken Just I thought. Maybe you should delete late. God knows how many programs there are to edit the white lines. And I dont wanna know how many people are fan-girling rn..-

Because Dream has made faux teases of his face in the past, there was also a section of fans who thought the entire Tweet was nothing more than a gimmick.

Since it was only shared from the 22-year-old's secondary Twitter account, fans still question the picture's veracity.

Despite never revealing a full face, Clay remains one of the most popular figures within the Twitch community. Earlier this week, the Minecraft YouTuber celebrated reaching his channel's 30 million subscriber mark.

His channel is one of the fastest-growing channels in the history of YouTube, garnering over 10 million subscribers in a little over a year. He is part of the collaborative group "Dream Team" consisting of himself, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap.

