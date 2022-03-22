Minecraft star Dream shares photo of someone getting his fan letter in return for their tax form

Minecraft star Dream recently posted a mysterious photo of his own fan letter captioned by a person who received it after sending back their tax form. It appears that the photo was a screenshot from the conversation where the person wrote the message with the photo attached. The message was likely meant as a joke, with the person connecting the act of sending a tax form and receiving a fan letter from the content creator.

Dream is a world-famous Minecraft content creator with over 28 million subscribers on YouTube. He started posting videos in 2019 and his popularity skyrocketed in no time. His manhunt videos are some of the most watched Minecraft videos on the platform, and he also owns the world-famous Dream SMP server where several well-known streamers play the game together.

Owing to his popularity, he regularly receives fanmail, which he replies with thank you letters. The person who wrote the message in the photo could've humorously connected the two events. Eventually Dream posted this on his Twitter because it was funny.

Minecraft star Dream's fans are confused about why someone received his fan letter in response to a tax form

As the photo and caption were written by an unnamed person but contained Dream's fan letter, many people were confused about who received this letter and who sent the tax form. After all, this was Dream's thank you letter in response to fanmail which he apparently himself never received from this unnamed person.

Understandably, many were confused as to what the picture meant.

Haylee @JuneBlue_ @dreamwastaken I was so confused looking at this at first @dreamwastaken I was so confused looking at this at first

casper @loveumre @dreamwastaken Did someone message u this where did u get this from i’m so confused @dreamwastaken Did someone message u this where did u get this from i’m so confused

One person tried to make sense of it all by suggesting that the unnamed user's tax person received a thank you letter after being mistaken for a Dream fan. He also suggested that since the Minecraft star receives a lot of fanmail, he has someone else send these thank you letters, and it was that person who accidentally sent it to the tax person as well.

bec 🐶 @iDolaNuski @MISSINGDRE



and somehow his tax person has been mistaken for a fan and has received a thank you letter haha @dreamwastaken when fans send him fanmail, he sends this letter back. but he gets lots of fannail so he has someone do it for himand somehow his tax person has been mistaken for a fan and has received a thank you letter haha @MISSINGDRE @dreamwastaken when fans send him fanmail, he sends this letter back. but he gets lots of fannail so he has someone do it for himand somehow his tax person has been mistaken for a fan and has received a thank you letter haha

bec 🐶 @iDolaNuski @dreamlvrr @MISSINGDRE @dreamwastaken i think, could be wrong, but i’m pretty sure it’s a discord message from his tax person? who has recieved a thank you letter for sending a letter to dream about dreams taxes (i think) @dreamlvrr @MISSINGDRE @dreamwastaken i think, could be wrong, but i’m pretty sure it’s a discord message from his tax person? who has recieved a thank you letter for sending a letter to dream about dreams taxes (i think)

Other than this, people were simply talking about random things in the tweet since they did not understand what was going on. They posted several memes and talked about GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap as well.

Sam❄️ @SamWasUsed @dreamwastaken Here a sapnap dollar to contribute to tax payers @dreamwastaken Here a sapnap dollar to contribute to tax payers https://t.co/KDNtZ0RQAf

chantelle :) @imnotchantelle @dreamwastaken Dream what are your thoughts on George's character being dressed in green and blue? :) (very important and pressing question) @dreamwastaken Dream what are your thoughts on George's character being dressed in green and blue? :) (very important and pressing question) https://t.co/uotVSONDVe

Overall, the photo tweet received thousands of likes and comments as it was posted by the famous Minecraft star. People are still confused as to who received the thank you letter in return for their tax forms and what the post actually meant. It is possible that the message in the photo could just be a joke by an unnamed person and Dream simply ran with it.

