Minecraft stars Sapnap and Karl Jacobs announce return of their podcast that dethroned Joe Rogan

Earlier today, Minecraft stars Sapnap and Karl Jacobs announced the return of their much-awaited podcast, Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacob. Back in October 2021, Banter with Sapnap and Jacob dethroned the much-popular Joe Rogan podcast to grab the number 1 spot.
It also defeated other extremely popular podcast powerhouses like Call Her Daddy and has remained on the top charts since its first episode. It was started by none other than "YouTube King" MrBeast.
This article sheds light on everything viewers need to know about the much-anticipated comeback of Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacobs.
Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacob is finally back
Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the podcast announced the comeback and fans are loving every bit of it. As expected, the tweet went viral within a few hours, getting over 26.6k likes and 456 retweets.
The show majorly features conversations and fun talks regarding content creation as a whole. Other than this, it also revolves around video games and other general stuff that is trending on the internet.
To put it simply, it is a weekly podcast where the duo brings one prominent figure from the content creation industry to have a fun session with. From MrBeast to Valkyrae to Ludwig, the podcast welcomed some of the most amazing creators from YouTube.
Furthermore, both the hosts of the podcast are extremely popular among viewers. Jacob himself is an extremely popular content creator and has amassed over 22.5 million followers on the red platform.
He is also the video editor of MrBeast and can be seen in the YouTuber's videos from time to time. Sapnap is also a well-known YouTuber, mainly renowned for his unique Minecraft challenge videos.
Fans react to the surprise comeback news
As expected, the comeback news drew waves of positive reactions from fans. It goes without saying, but fans are more than thrilled for Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacob to make its return and take that number 1 spot back.
Something worth noting here is that despite the sudden fall in October 2021, Joe Rogan's podcast averaged around a whopping 11 million listeners per episode. Now, with the comeback of Banter, it will be pretty interesting to see how the dynamics of the top chart changes.