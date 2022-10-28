Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Tubbo realize they haven't claimed their Twitch donations for the past 4 years

Popular Minecraft creators Toby "Tubbo" and Tom "TommyInnit" recently revealed that they were unaware that streamers needed to claim the money received from the Twitch donation wallet to procure it. Their revelatory words were recorded in Bek "Bekyamon's" stream.

Tubbo was the deliverer of the message to TommyInnit. Around five hours into the stream, the former explained that streamers are required to manually withdraw the money they receive from "donos" through the StreamElements application.

TommyInnit was naturally clueless about this information. So was Tubbo, who stated that he had not claimed any of his donations over the past four years due to him being unaware of the system. He exclaimed:

"I just found out."

Tubbo claims he didn't retrieve any of his "donos"

Tubbo and TommyInnit claimed to not have known the correct procedure regarding the retrieval of money from their donations.

Sharing the information with TommyInnit, Toby said:

"Did you know that you have to claim your donations when people dono?"

To which Tommy Innit gave out a shriek. Toby further continued and said:

"You have to manually, you have to go and you have to claim that...I just found out that I have in fact not received any of my donations over the last four years."

He further added:

"It sits in a wallet. You have to withdraw it."

Hearing this, TommyInnit interjected by implying that Toby must have accumulated over a million dollars over the years since he hadn't withdrawn any of it. He said:

"Did you just make like a million dollars."

Tubbo responded by saying:

"What can I say? I am ballin' now. I'm ballin'."

Moments later, TommyInnit was heard giving away an uproar after realizing that he indeed needed to "withdraw" his money from the donations that he had received over the years.

Unfortunately, neither of the creators spilled the beans about the amount they have accumulated so far.

Fans react to Tubbo and TommyInnit's realization

Both the streamers have managed to accumulate large fan bases. Fans shared a lot of reactions, pointing out the creators' naivety. The clip was also shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Here are some of the reactions:

Both Toby and TommyInnit are regular members of the popular Dream SMP. The duo have over five million and 7.5 million followers on Twitch, respectively. They also boast of having a combined total of over 14 million subscribers on YouTube.

