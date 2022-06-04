Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA debunks 4/4 SBI meetup rumors

In a recent stream, famous Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA debunked rumors of him meeting TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and Technoblade. All four of these well-known players are not competing in the next Minecraft Championship, so their fans speculated that they could have a meetup.

Ph1LzA, TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and Technoblade are all famous Minecraft content creators and terrific friends. Fans adored their friendship and called them 'Sleepy Bois Inc.' or 'SBI' because they posted a tweet.

For a long time, fans have waited for all four to meet in real life. While they've met each other individually, they haven't had a meetup where all four are together. Hence, their meeting has been hyped, especially since all four of them will not be in the next Minecraft Championship piqued fans' interest. Unfortunately, the rumors were debunked by the streamer.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA discredits meetup rumors

In a recent stream, Ph1LzA was casually talking to his viewers about his trip to America. However, the conversation quickly changed to meetup rumors as viewers started speculating about it in the stream chat.

The streamer joked about how the fans got '4/4' somehow because of all four of them being absent from the next tournament. '4/4' has also been a reference to all four content creators meeting each other.

Fans usually mention it as a plea for all four of them to meet.

The streamer debunking the rumors (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

While the stream chat was still on the topic, the content creator finally explained and debunked all the rumors. Ph1LzA stated that he is the one who usually leaks and gives hints to the fans about any meetup.

He later confirmed that he and the others would not be in the next tournament simply because they had different commitments and work. He said this at 1:22 into the stream clip:

"On the boat that is 'SBI,' I'm the little leak that gives you guys crumbs and little drips of information. We are not meeting up in June. It is not relevant to why we are not in MCC."

Ph1LzA explains how all four of them have different work commitments (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Later on, he expressed his urge to be at the next MCC pride tournament, but because he had other work commitments, he won't be competing. He also mentioned how this would give others in the community a chance to be in the tournament and appreciated Smajor1995 for being an excellent scout for new talent for the event.

Fan reactions on Ph1LzA debunking meetup rumors

Alice | 🐷👑💤🥐 @AliceGrewUp "Very sus? Ok. Right. If you guys start f'ing 4/4 meetup truthing I swear to god. You know I'm the on that always says when things are going to happen. I'm the leak. On the boat that is SBI I'm the leak. We are not meeting up in June. It is not relevant to why we're not in MCC" "Very sus? Ok. Right. If you guys start f'ing 4/4 meetup truthing I swear to god. You know I'm the on that always says when things are going to happen. I'm the leak. On the boat that is SBI I'm the leak. We are not meeting up in June. It is not relevant to why we're not in MCC" https://t.co/0pc1CwQdwY

Since these four Minecraft content creators are so famous, fans flooded every social media platform to discuss the latest happenings. After the streamer debunked any news about the 4/4 meetup, people tweeted and reacted to it strongly.

To summarize, these broadcasters have other commitments to attend to, and if not June, they will eventually all meet, making all fans' wishes come true.

