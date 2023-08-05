Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit’s Philza diss track has the internet divided, gets branded “cringe”

Since making his debut as a YouTuber in 2018, Thomas "Tommyinnit" has exploded in popularity thanks to his Minecraft-related YouTube content and livestreams. The British content creator often collaborates with fellow Minecraft YouTubers and streamers which has helped the 19-year-old grow across his channels.

However, in a relatively short period of time, the Minecraft Streamer of the Year and two Guinness Book of World Records holder, Tommyinnit, has enjoyed his fair share of controversies and online spats.

After releasing a failed diss track in 2021, the 'Zombie Child' has seemingly decided to bring back the lost art form by churning out yet another diss track. Aimed at fellow English Minecraft content creator Phillip "Philza" on August 5, 2023, the track has taken the internet by storm.

Tommyinnit's latest 'parody' diss track ushers in Minecraft YouTube's diss track era

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



Tommyinnit released a joke rap song parodying Philza. Minecraft YouTube has entered their diss track era and its incredibly bad. 🤣 #DramaAlert Tommyinnit released a joke rap song parodying Philza. pic.twitter.com/aJTctXgpcm

Popular YouTuber, podcaster, and streamer "Keemstar" was the first to break the news about Thomas' latest diss track via a tweet published on his DramaAlert handle. The tweet read:

"Tommyinnit released a joke rap song parodying Philza."

However, this was accompanied by another sentence stating "Minecraft YouTube had entered their diss track era" and that the debut effort was "incredibly bad."

The 31-second-long clip of the 'rap' song features fun jabs at Philza and his claims of "being the number one [Minecraft] streamer" and his "humility," before mocking his loving relationship with his wife.

Fans react to Tommyinnit's latest diss track

As soon as Keemstar tweeted the 30-second clip of the diss track, Twitter had a field day sharing their two cents on Minecraft's latest era. The tweet has seen multiple replies, with most of the Twitterati deeming the diss track as nothing but "cringe."

Plainrock124 @plainrocktweets @DramaAlert I WAS RIGHT TO HATE ON MINECRAFT FOR ALL THESE YEARS

One user went as far as to use the diss track to justify the hate and grief he had been giving to the Minecraft community over the years, while another tweet suggested the song actually sounds better on mute.

Plainrock124 @plainrocktweets @DramaAlert I WAS RIGHT TO HATE ON MINECRAFT FOR ALL THESE YEARS

Some of the most relevant reactions from Twitter are shown below:

HUMDRUM @Humdrum85 @DramaAlert It’s a whopocalypse of mid creators rapping

nowright @nowright18 @DramaAlert I thought we were past this era...

However, like any topic that is up for debate, one Twitter user found the diss track to be of his liking, although it may just be sarcasm.

With over 28.14 million subscribers across his 11 YouTube channels and over 9 million followers across his two Twitch handles, Thomas is currently the 14th most-followed Twitch streamer and the most-followed dedicated Minecraft streamer on the purple platform.

Aside from his career as a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer, he just finished his TommyInnit: Annoying At First tour in June 2023.