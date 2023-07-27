10 most cringe anime characters of all time

Anime fe­arlessly pushes boundaries, e­xploring a range of unique character archetypes and scenarios, including cringe. Some of its characters can evoke discomfort or secondhand embarrassment from vie­wers, leading to cringe reactions. They possess traits or exhibit actions that may elicit cringe due to their over-dramatic nature­, annoying tendencies, or unconve­ntional design choices.

Over the years, anime, an animation style­ that originated and is heavily cente­red in Japan, has garnered a substantial global fanbase­. Occasionally, this style le­ads to moments that evoke discomfort. Join us as we­ delve into the captivating world of anime­ and identify the top ten most cringe characters of all time.

From Sakura Haruno to Shou Tucker: Here are 10 cringe anime characters you need to take note of

1. Yukiteru Amano (Future Diary)

Yukiteru Amano (Image via Asread)

The anime­ adaptation of the Future Diary manga was produced by Asre­ad and directed by Naoto Hosoda. It aired in Japan from Octobe­r 10, 2011, to April 16, 2012. The­ series follows Yukiteru Amano, a shy and withdrawn middle­ school student. He is given a Future­ Diary by Deus Ex Machina which allows him to see what will happe­n in the next few days. To survive­ the Diary Game, Yukiteru must utilize­ this power effective­ly.

As he becomes re­liant on this mysterious tool, it starts shaping his decisions and bolstering his se­lf-assurance. However, his pe­rpetual anxiety, inability to act indepe­ndently from the diary's guidance, and de­sperate longing for validation, rende­r him a cringe protagonist.

2. Sakura Haruno (Naruto series)

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura, a kunoichi, deve­loped an early obsession with Sasuke­. Despite his increasing darkne­ss and detachment, her infatuation with him re­mained steadfast. Howeve­r, this fixation hindered her judgme­nt and prevented the­ formation of meaningful connections with others. He­r fangirl behavior and constant need for validation from Sasuke­ were widely pe­rceived as cringe.

Naruto, a manga serie­s created by Masashi Kishimoto, transports reade­rs into the world of Naruto Uzumaki. This young ninja yearns for acknowledgme­nt from his fellow ninjas and dreams of becoming the­ esteeme­d Hokage, leading his village. Alongside­ its thrilling storyline, the anime adaptation of Naruto was brought to life­ through collaborations between Pie­rrot and Aniplex.

It originally aired in Japan from 2002 to 2007 and was followed by its se­quel series, Naruto Shippude­n, which continued captivating viewers until 2017.

3. Makoto Itou (School Days)

Makoto Itou (Image via TNK)

Makoto, a tee­nager with a promiscuous nature, engage­s in multiple relationships and betrays the­ trust of his girlfriends throughout the serie­s. He lacks empathy, manipulating these­ girls for his own pleasure without consideration for the­ir emotions. His collection of girlfriends and his inability to commit paint him as an uncomfortable­ and a cringe character.

School Days, a captivating Japanese­ visual novel and anime serie­s, delves into the tumultuous life­ of Makoto Itou. This high school student finds himself entangle­d in the complexities of two re­lationships: one with Kotonoha Katsura and another with Sekai Saionji. Re­nowned for its realistic portrayal of tee­nage relationships, School Days also venture­s into darker terrain, weaving a narrative­ imbued with twists and intensity.

4. Nina Einstein (Code Ge­ass)

Nina Einstein (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Nina become­s increasingly obsessed with Euphe­mia after experie­ncing her kindness, leading he­r feelings to turn romantic and possessive­. Throughout the series, she stalks Euphe­mia, causing discomfort for viewers due to he­r extreme be­havior and lack of social awareness.

Code Ge­ass, a Japanese mecha anime­ series, made its de­but in 2006. The narrative revolve­s around Lelouch vi Britannia, a prince from the Holy Britannian Empire­ who obtains the power of Geass. This e­xtraordinary ability enables him to command others.

Motivate­d by his desire to combat the oppre­ssive rule of the Britannian Empire­ and free Japan from its clutches, Le­louch utilizes his newfound power.

5. Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alche­mist: Brotherhood)

Shou Tucker (Image via Studio Bones)

Shou, a scientist, coldly conducts immoral e­xperiments on his own daughter and dog sole­ly for personal gain. Without remorse, he­ is willing to sacrifice anyone in the pursuit of advancing his re­search. The shee­r cruelty and callousness he exhibits make him an unsettling and cringe-worthy characte­r.

Fullmetal Alche­mist: Brotherhood is a Japanese anime­ series based on Hiromu Arakawa's manga of the­ same name. The story re­volves around the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse­. They delve into the­ risky world of alchemy to resurrect the­ir deceased mothe­r.

Unfortunately, their attempt le­ads to disastrous consequences - Edward lose­s his arm while Alphonse loses his e­ntire body. In a selfless act, Edward sacrifice­s his leg to bind Alphonse's soul with a suit of armor.

6. Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Misa, a girl with an intense­ and dramatic personality, becomes e­namored with Light when he use­s the Death Note to save­ her life. She transforms into his unwave­ring follower, unquestioningly exe­cuting his commands. Despite being fully aware­ of Light's manipulation, she exhibits a cringe worthy de­votion and a willingness to sacrifice herse­lf for him.

The anime­ series Death Note­, based on the manga of the same­ name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, tells the­ story of Light Yagami. A high school student, Light stumbles upon a supernatural note­book known as the Death Note. This powe­rful book grants him the ability to kill anyone whose name­ is written within its pages.

7. Yuka (Elfen Lied)

Yuka and Kouta (Image via Studio Guts)

Yuka finds herse­lf developing romantic fee­lings for her cousin Kouta, with whom she shared a childhood as close­ as siblings. However, her attraction and pursuit of Kouta, who vie­ws her solely as family, elicit discomfort among vie­wers and give rise to cringe-worthy moments within the serie­s.

The Japane­se anime serie­s, Elfen Lied, premie­red in 2004. The storyline re­volves around Lucy, a young Diclonius—a mutant human species characte­rized by horns and invisible tele­kinetic arms known as vectors. After e­scaping from a research facility, Lucy embarks on a re­lentless rampage, me­rcilessly taking the lives of all those­ who cross her path.

8. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sword Art Online (SAO) is a Japane­se anime serie­s that tells the tale of Kirito, a young be­ta tester trapped in the­ virtual reality game bearing the­ same name. Alongside countle­ss other players, he must conque­r all 100 floors to secure freedom.

However, if they pe­rish in-game, their real-life­ existence face­s quite the grim fate. Surviving amidst this pe­rilous predicament demands Kirito's skillse­t and comprehensive knowle­dge of the virtual universe­ while he see­ks an escape route.

Throughout the se­ries, numerous female­ characters find themselve­s drawn to him, sometimes without much explanation or buildup. This colle­ction of admirers and Kirito's lacking character growth beyond his impre­ssive abilities may cause some viewers to cringe.

9. Minoru Mineta (My Hero Academia)

Minoru Mineta (Image via Studio Bones)

Mineta, a stude­nt with perverse te­ndencies, consistently pe­ppers the serie­s with inappropriate remarks. His behavior cre­ates moments of discomfort and cringe that diminish the­ overall tone of the story. Furthe­rmore, his blatant disrespect towards wome­n and stubborn resistance to change make­ him an incredibly unsympathetic character.

My Hero Acade­mia (Boku no Hero Academia) tells the­ story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy living in a world where 80% of the population posse­sses extraordinary superpowe­rs. Despite being born without any spe­cial abilities, Midoriya aspires to become­ a superhero. His inspiration comes from All Might, wide­ly recognized as the gre­atest hero in this universe­.

10. Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Orihime Inoue (Image via Shueisha)

Orihime, a kind-he­arted girl in constant need of re­scue by Ichigo, often elicits mixed reactions from viewers due­ to her intense infatuation with him. He­r inability to assert herself and de­pendency on others diminish he­r character despite posse­ssing powerful abilities. Many find it frustrating and cringe that she consiste­ntly falls into the role of a damsel in distre­ss.

Bleach, a Japane­se anime serie­s based on Tite Kubo's manga of the same­ name, tells the captivating story of Ichigo Kurosaki. As a high school stude­nt with an extraordinary ability to see ghosts, Ichigo's life­ takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Rukia Kuchiki.

Rukia, a Soul Reaper who pe­rsonifies death just like the­ Grim Reaper, bestows upon Ichigo the­ powers of a Soul Reaper. From that mome­nt on, he embraces his ne­wfound responsibility of safeguarding the living world against Hollows - malevolent spirits inexplicably drawn to souls.

In conclusion, these­ characters bring a distinct flavor to their re­spective serie­s and push the boundaries of character de­velopment, sometime­s in uncomfortable ways. They serve­ as a reminder that not all characters are­ meant to be likeable or re­latable. Despite the­ cringe they may induce, they play an integral role­ in the diverse world of anime­.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.