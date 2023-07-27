10 most cringe anime characters of all time

Anime fearlessly pushes boundaries, exploring a range of unique character archetypes and scenarios, including cringe. Some of its characters can evoke discomfort or secondhand embarrassment from viewers, leading to cringe reactions. They possess traits or exhibit actions that may elicit cringe due to their over-dramatic nature, annoying tendencies, or unconventional design choices.
Over the years, anime, an animation style that originated and is heavily centered in Japan, has garnered a substantial global fanbase. Occasionally, this style leads to moments that evoke discomfort. Join us as we delve into the captivating world of anime and identify the top ten most cringe characters of all time.
From Sakura Haruno to Shou Tucker: Here are 10 cringe anime characters you need to take note of
1. Yukiteru Amano (Future Diary)
The anime adaptation of the Future Diary manga was produced by Asread and directed by Naoto Hosoda. It aired in Japan from October 10, 2011, to April 16, 2012. The series follows Yukiteru Amano, a shy and withdrawn middle school student. He is given a Future Diary by Deus Ex Machina which allows him to see what will happen in the next few days. To survive the Diary Game, Yukiteru must utilize this power effectively.
As he becomes reliant on this mysterious tool, it starts shaping his decisions and bolstering his self-assurance. However, his perpetual anxiety, inability to act independently from the diary's guidance, and desperate longing for validation, render him a cringe protagonist.
2. Sakura Haruno (Naruto series)
Sakura, a kunoichi, developed an early obsession with Sasuke. Despite his increasing darkness and detachment, her infatuation with him remained steadfast. However, this fixation hindered her judgment and prevented the formation of meaningful connections with others. Her fangirl behavior and constant need for validation from Sasuke were widely perceived as cringe.
Naruto, a manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto, transports readers into the world of Naruto Uzumaki. This young ninja yearns for acknowledgment from his fellow ninjas and dreams of becoming the esteemed Hokage, leading his village. Alongside its thrilling storyline, the anime adaptation of Naruto was brought to life through collaborations between Pierrot and Aniplex.
It originally aired in Japan from 2002 to 2007 and was followed by its sequel series, Naruto Shippuden, which continued captivating viewers until 2017.
3. Makoto Itou (School Days)
Makoto, a teenager with a promiscuous nature, engages in multiple relationships and betrays the trust of his girlfriends throughout the series. He lacks empathy, manipulating these girls for his own pleasure without consideration for their emotions. His collection of girlfriends and his inability to commit paint him as an uncomfortable and a cringe character.
School Days, a captivating Japanese visual novel and anime series, delves into the tumultuous life of Makoto Itou. This high school student finds himself entangled in the complexities of two relationships: one with Kotonoha Katsura and another with Sekai Saionji. Renowned for its realistic portrayal of teenage relationships, School Days also ventures into darker terrain, weaving a narrative imbued with twists and intensity.
4. Nina Einstein (Code Geass)
Nina becomes increasingly obsessed with Euphemia after experiencing her kindness, leading her feelings to turn romantic and possessive. Throughout the series, she stalks Euphemia, causing discomfort for viewers due to her extreme behavior and lack of social awareness.
Code Geass, a Japanese mecha anime series, made its debut in 2006. The narrative revolves around Lelouch vi Britannia, a prince from the Holy Britannian Empire who obtains the power of Geass. This extraordinary ability enables him to command others.
Motivated by his desire to combat the oppressive rule of the Britannian Empire and free Japan from its clutches, Lelouch utilizes his newfound power.
5. Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)
Shou, a scientist, coldly conducts immoral experiments on his own daughter and dog solely for personal gain. Without remorse, he is willing to sacrifice anyone in the pursuit of advancing his research. The sheer cruelty and callousness he exhibits make him an unsettling and cringe-worthy character.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a Japanese anime series based on Hiromu Arakawa's manga of the same name. The story revolves around the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse. They delve into the risky world of alchemy to resurrect their deceased mother.
Unfortunately, their attempt leads to disastrous consequences - Edward loses his arm while Alphonse loses his entire body. In a selfless act, Edward sacrifices his leg to bind Alphonse's soul with a suit of armor.
6. Misa Amane (Death Note)
Misa, a girl with an intense and dramatic personality, becomes enamored with Light when he uses the Death Note to save her life. She transforms into his unwavering follower, unquestioningly executing his commands. Despite being fully aware of Light's manipulation, she exhibits a cringe worthy devotion and a willingness to sacrifice herself for him.
The anime series Death Note, based on the manga of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, tells the story of Light Yagami. A high school student, Light stumbles upon a supernatural notebook known as the Death Note. This powerful book grants him the ability to kill anyone whose name is written within its pages.
7. Yuka (Elfen Lied)
Yuka finds herself developing romantic feelings for her cousin Kouta, with whom she shared a childhood as close as siblings. However, her attraction and pursuit of Kouta, who views her solely as family, elicit discomfort among viewers and give rise to cringe-worthy moments within the series.
The Japanese anime series, Elfen Lied, premiered in 2004. The storyline revolves around Lucy, a young Diclonius—a mutant human species characterized by horns and invisible telekinetic arms known as vectors. After escaping from a research facility, Lucy embarks on a relentless rampage, mercilessly taking the lives of all those who cross her path.
8. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
Sword Art Online (SAO) is a Japanese anime series that tells the tale of Kirito, a young beta tester trapped in the virtual reality game bearing the same name. Alongside countless other players, he must conquer all 100 floors to secure freedom.
However, if they perish in-game, their real-life existence faces quite the grim fate. Surviving amidst this perilous predicament demands Kirito's skillset and comprehensive knowledge of the virtual universe while he seeks an escape route.
Throughout the series, numerous female characters find themselves drawn to him, sometimes without much explanation or buildup. This collection of admirers and Kirito's lacking character growth beyond his impressive abilities may cause some viewers to cringe.
9. Minoru Mineta (My Hero Academia)
Mineta, a student with perverse tendencies, consistently peppers the series with inappropriate remarks. His behavior creates moments of discomfort and cringe that diminish the overall tone of the story. Furthermore, his blatant disrespect towards women and stubborn resistance to change make him an incredibly unsympathetic character.
My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy living in a world where 80% of the population possesses extraordinary superpowers. Despite being born without any special abilities, Midoriya aspires to become a superhero. His inspiration comes from All Might, widely recognized as the greatest hero in this universe.
10. Orihime Inoue (Bleach)
Orihime, a kind-hearted girl in constant need of rescue by Ichigo, often elicits mixed reactions from viewers due to her intense infatuation with him. Her inability to assert herself and dependency on others diminish her character despite possessing powerful abilities. Many find it frustrating and cringe that she consistently falls into the role of a damsel in distress.
Bleach, a Japanese anime series based on Tite Kubo's manga of the same name, tells the captivating story of Ichigo Kurosaki. As a high school student with an extraordinary ability to see ghosts, Ichigo's life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Rukia Kuchiki.
Rukia, a Soul Reaper who personifies death just like the Grim Reaper, bestows upon Ichigo the powers of a Soul Reaper. From that moment on, he embraces his newfound responsibility of safeguarding the living world against Hollows - malevolent spirits inexplicably drawn to souls.
In conclusion, these characters bring a distinct flavor to their respective series and push the boundaries of character development, sometimes in uncomfortable ways. They serve as a reminder that not all characters are meant to be likeable or relatable. Despite the cringe they may induce, they play an integral role in the diverse world of anime.
