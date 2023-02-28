Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer TommyInnit has announced his upcoming tour. He, alongside fellow English content creators Jack Manifold and Freddie "Badlinu," will host a comedy tour across the United Kingdom this summer.

The tour is titled TommyInnit: Annoying At First and has twelve scheduled dates from June 7-24, 2023. During his announcement stream, Tommy claimed that the tour has been in the works for several months, and fans can expect the show to be an even better version of his previous outing. He stated:

"You know the live show we did? Like that, but one thousand percent funnier."

TommyInnit announces UK comedy tour

The popular Minecraft content creator will host his first comedy tour, the Annoying At First, in June this year. Along with Jack Manifold and Badlinu, he will tour across the United Kingdom, featuring stops in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and many more.

He announced the tour on stream alongside his fellow creators, where he discussed the show and its locations. Although the tour is limited specifically to the United Kingdom, fans in mainland Europe have expressed interest in attending the show.

During the announcement stream, a handful of fans suggested expanding the tour to other countries. Jack Manifold suggested that fans come to them this time, and Tommy bluntly gave his opinion on some of the suggested countries. The latter stated:

"'Why no Poland?' Why would I go to Poland?"

The gigsandtours official Twitter account also announced TommyInnit's upcoming comedy tour, along with its dates and venues. The tweet also revealed that tickets will go on sale starting March 4 on the S.J.M. Concerts website.

Tickets on sale this Saturday at 9:30am One of THE world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch Streamers, @tommyinnit has announced his first ever major UK tour for June 2023! 🤯Joined by huge YouTubers @Badlinu and @JackManifoldTV , plus surprise guests!Tickets on sale this Saturday at 9:30am SJM.lnk.to/Tommyinnit One of THE world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch Streamers, @tommyinnit has announced his first ever major UK tour for June 2023! 🤯Joined by huge YouTubers @Badlinu and @JackManifoldTV, plus surprise guests! Tickets on sale this Saturday at 9:30am SJM.lnk.to/Tommyinnit https://t.co/0eatVS784I

As for what fans can expect from the tour's live shows, Tommy said it would be similar to his previous outing. The YouTuber hosted a live comedy show titled TommyInnit & Friends at the Brighton Dome in July 2022. Although he promised a similar experience, he claimed the tour would be even bigger, better, and more fun.

Although ticket prices may vary or change, current listings from S.J.M. Concerts have tickets priced at either £25 or £35. Premium tickets are £75 and include seating in the front eight rows and a show-specific wristband.

TommyInnit's first comedy tour will likely be a significant event for fans in the United Kingdom, as well as a potential test run for an even larger tour in the future.

