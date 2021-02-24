Mini Ladd has been indefinitely banned from Twitch

Craig "Mini Ladd" Thompson was indefinitely banned on Twitch today based on his recent accusations. There is no time frame on when or if he will make any return to streaming on the platform.

What likely forced the action was Mini Ladd's apology video, where he essentially admitted that he had sent those images to underage fans and attempted to apologize.

His apology video was uploaded in September 2020, and Twitch has apparently been reviewing the case for Mini Ladd since then. They finally seem to have concluded what to do with his channel with the suspension.

a Twitch spokesperson has provided the following statement on Mini Ladd's suspension: “We take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service." — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 23, 2021

Rod "Slasher" Breslau posted the statement on his Twitter to confirm the news.

Mini Ladd makes his apology back in September and says he never met underage fans physically

Accusations toward Mini Ladd were brought forward by two teenagers who were 16 and 17. They claimed that he had sent them inappropriate images as well as pressured them into sexual conversations.

Evidence was up in the air at the time, but Mini Ladd came out and uploaded an apology video. He set the record straight and apparently admitted to his actions.

"Now that some time has passed and I've had time to reflect on everything, I wanted to set the record straight. The first thing I want to talk about these allegations is I've never physically met them before, nor have I physically abused anybody across the board."

After making it clear that Mini Ladd had never met the pair in person, he continued his story. He explained why he had taken a quick vacation at the time, and then he addressed the accusations of inappropriate images being sent.

"I want to be on record saying I have been going to therapy every single week, and I will continue to go to therapy every single week."

He never outright says sorry for sending those photos, but he also doesn't deny it. Mini Ladd merely claims that he is seeking therapy and will do better. But at this point, it may be a bit too late.