Mini Ladd, who was accused of grooming minors, says he will come back to YouTube when time is "right"

Craig "Mini Ladd" Thompson was spotted in Dallas by paparazzi. He claims to have moved to the city from LA recently and is currently setting up shop there. Mini Ladd faced a lot of accusations of grooming minors towards the end of 2020 and hasn't been seen on YouTube since his last video on 29 December 2020.
Mini Ladd was a viral YouTuber with approximately 5.16 million subscribers on his channel. His vlogs and comedy sketches propelled him to become one of the top 100 influencers in the UK. 2020 was a rough year for Mini Ladd because he was constantly involved in one controversy after another.
Mini Ladd will return to YouTube when the time is right.
In the video above, you can hear Mini Ladd talking about how it has been for him. He goes on to say that he has mostly been working on himself. When questioned about his YouTube videos, he goes on to say that he was focussing on himself currently and will return to YouTube when the time was right.
However, it seems that the internet wasn't too keen on having him back online. They felt that his behavior was problematic, and despite his apologizing, he should just stay away from YouTube. One user also pointed out that Mini Ladd moved to a state where the age of consent was 17, which also ironically happened to be the age of one of the victims.
As the above user points out, the internet believes that problematic people shouldn't be given access to platforms. This morning, Zoe Laverne announced that she was pregnant. After obtaining that information, the internet was more concerned for her unborn child because of her alleged grooming habits. People on the internet were concerned that her child would face abuse and were wondering if Child Protection Services could be called for an unborn child.
Having said that, back in December, Mini Ladd had posted an apology video explaining all his actions and taking into account where he went wrong. However, the internet wasn't having any of it. They refused to buy his apology and said that he had missed the mark with the apology.
The comment section on his apology video was filled with "does not approve" comments. Although the internet took a humorous way to send out the message, they made it a point to get Mini Ladd to understand that his apology wasn't making the cut.