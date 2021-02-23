Mini Ladd, who was accused of grooming minors, says he will come back to YouTube when time is "right"

Craig "Mini Ladd" Thompson was spotted in Dallas by paparazzi. He claims to have moved to the city from LA recently and is currently setting up shop there. Mini Ladd faced a lot of accusations of grooming minors towards the end of 2020 and hasn't been seen on YouTube since his last video on 29 December 2020.

Mini Ladd was a viral YouTuber with approximately 5.16 million subscribers on his channel. His vlogs and comedy sketches propelled him to become one of the top 100 influencers in the UK. 2020 was a rough year for Mini Ladd because he was constantly involved in one controversy after another.

Mini Ladd will return to YouTube when the time is right.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: Mini Ladd tells paparazzi that he will return to YouTube when the time is right. Mini Ladd faced numerous allegations of grooming and sexting minors towards the end of 2020. Mini Ladd says "It's been a weird few months" adding he left LA for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/VGXqst3x5c — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

In the video above, you can hear Mini Ladd talking about how it has been for him. He goes on to say that he has mostly been working on himself. When questioned about his YouTube videos, he goes on to say that he was focussing on himself currently and will return to YouTube when the time was right.

However, it seems that the internet wasn't too keen on having him back online. They felt that his behavior was problematic, and despite his apologizing, he should just stay away from YouTube. One user also pointed out that Mini Ladd moved to a state where the age of consent was 17, which also ironically happened to be the age of one of the victims.

If he admitted to it then he definitely should not return and again pull a shane don’t apologize to the victims but like literally don’t make your position worse — janken (@jankenxx) February 23, 2021

also it is pretty messed up mini ladd moves to my beautiful state where the age of consent is 17... which was the age of one of the victims... 😅 — Thievin (@thievinYT) February 23, 2021

im hoping and praying that he doesn’t comeback — kate (@katexcloud_) February 23, 2021

Advertisement

still doesn't excuse the fact what miniladd did was wrong tho — SnappleDapple (@DemonSnake_) February 16, 2021

i genuinely really thought he was a good guy and i very much trusted him :[ his meme streams made me happy and laugh — mmmmello (@QuibbleMori) February 23, 2021

How abt you come back this nice prison bed :) — Naima (@XxLazyNinjaxX) February 23, 2021

Advertisement

Lmao he should be in jail — Farah (@Farah82291682) February 23, 2021

Mini Ladd was exposed of liking mini lads — Demonic (@PapiDemonic) February 23, 2021

Why do we give awful people platforms? I mean,



Lionmaker and Gabi Demartino posted litteral childporn online



Miniladd jerked off to little girls



Zoe Lavern dated an underaged boy



Luicallibre r4p3d his girlfriend



How hard it it to not r4p3 someone or get horny for a child!? — Meme Daddy 👌💯 (@MemeDaddySucc) February 19, 2021

It really depends. Most times it doesn't work because of the way it's executed and who they target. However there has been positive cancellings like MiniLadd and Shane Dawson, who could never recover their career. — straight up drip (@richieminri) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

As the above user points out, the internet believes that problematic people shouldn't be given access to platforms. This morning, Zoe Laverne announced that she was pregnant. After obtaining that information, the internet was more concerned for her unborn child because of her alleged grooming habits. People on the internet were concerned that her child would face abuse and were wondering if Child Protection Services could be called for an unborn child.

Also Read: Zoe Laverne announces she's pregnant, and Twitter is scandalized

Having said that, back in December, Mini Ladd had posted an apology video explaining all his actions and taking into account where he went wrong. However, the internet wasn't having any of it. They refused to buy his apology and said that he had missed the mark with the apology.

Image via YouTube ( Mini Ladd )

Image via YouTube ( Mini Ladd )

The comment section on his apology video was filled with "does not approve" comments. Although the internet took a humorous way to send out the message, they made it a point to get Mini Ladd to understand that his apology wasn't making the cut.