Misfits reportedly selling League of Legends LEC spot: Exploring speculated replacement

It was quite a surprise to the League of Legends LEC community when reports surfaced that Misfits Gaming will be looking to sell their spot in the European league after being a part of it for over six years.

The report was made by Eros, a former Esportsmaniacos contributor, who mentioned that the organization is almost on the verge of selling its LEC slot for a $45-50 million deal.

Eros @i_Eros_ Sources:



Misfits Gaming to leave the LEC for next year



The team has reportedly already sold the LEC spot and a new owner will be announced tomorrow.

Sources say that team was pondering several teams including names such as Team Heretics or Karmine Corp

Misfits have not had a good run in the LEC over the last couple of seasons. They hit their peak in 2017 when they went toe-to-toe with SK Telecom in the World Championship.

However, since then, they have had quite an average record in the league, barely managing their way into the playoffs throughout the last two splits. They did not qualify for any of the international League of Legends events in recent seasons, and the organization is likely planning an exit because they are unable to improve on their overall standings.

Who might replace Misfits in the League of Legends LEC?

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo Misfits Gaming have been in negotiations for their LEC spot lately but I haven't heard that they sold already, will try to figure it out but gg to eros if it's true Misfits Gaming have been in negotiations for their LEC spot lately but I haven't heard that they sold already, will try to figure it out but gg to eros if it's true

With his report, Eros had mentioned that it might be either Karmine Corp or the Spanish roster of Team Heretics who might be looking to take Misfits’ slot in the LEC.

However, an industry insider who goes by the handle of LEC Wooloo noted that it’s highly unlikely that Karmine Corp will be the one who will be taking up the slot.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo It's not KC though if they have sold already It's not KC though if they have sold already

Hence, the other possibility that remains on everyone’s mind is Team Heretics, who are unfortunately yet to comment on the matter to address some of the community speculations.

What makes Heretics’ entry into the European League more likely is that the organization is quite versed with Riot’s esports ecosystem as they boast a roster in both their MOBA and their shooter.

Heretics already have a well-oiled Valorant roster and a League of Legends team, and the latter's entry into the LEC will be something that many of their fans will be expectantly looking forward to.

On a recent talk show, Eros opened up some details regarding the report on Misfits selling their slot. He claims the buyout fee will be between $45 and $50 million.

It’s important to note here that these are just speculations and unconfirmed reports at this point, and it’s hard to picture which direction the wind will flow until Misfits Gaming releases an official statement regarding the matter.

