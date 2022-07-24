League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 5 results: MAD Lions go 2-0, G2 Esports bounce back

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 5 has officially come to an end. It was an instrumental week for quite a few teams, as getting the wins was necessary to keep their playoff hopes alive within the tournament.

The MAD Lions are in a very good spot right now with another brilliant 2-0 weeks within the LEC. Apart from that, G2 Esports finally bounced back after a string of defeats in the past two weeks.

EXCEL and Rogue are also looking quite good with dominant performances throughout. The only disappointment has to be Fnatic, who seems to be crumbling massively with no way out.

Results, standings and team overview after Week 5 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

The team standings after week 5 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Rogue 11 8 3 MAD Lions 11 8 3 EXCEL 11 7 4 G2 Esports 11 6 5 Team Vitality 11 6 5 Astralis 11 5 6 Fnatic 11 5 6 Misfits Gaming 11 5 6 SK Gaming 11 4 7 Team BDS 11 1 10

Thus, based on the standings, it is pretty clear that the MAD Lions and Rogue are the best performing teams in League of Legends LEC. Both teams have brilliant reads on the meta and there is a lot of synergy between the players, which is something every other team finds hard to deal with.

An argument can be made that the MAD Lions are probably even better than Rogue right now. Nisqy and Elyoya are in terrific form and it will take a lot more than good tactical prowess to take them down.

Team EXCEL continues to have the same form that it developed back during the start of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. Several have argued that the bootcamp in South Korea changed the team completely.

However, it is not that simple as Team EXCEL seems to have grasped the concept of reading the map properly, understanding the meta and teamfighting to create advantages. These are certain things that cannot simply be learned from a month-long bootcamp.

The players within the team have worked equally hard and this is simply the result of the same. Apart from that, it would not be wrong to say that Mikyx helped enhance the dynamics of the team quite a lot.

G2 Esports, after the disastrous Week 3 and 4, finally seems to be back on track again. The team had a shaky win against Astralis on Day 1 of Week 5, but the game against Rogue was as clean as it gets.

It was one of the best performances from Brokenblade and Flakked and the team seems to have finally found its footing back. It looks like G2 Esports has now solved the issue it was having concerning meta reads. Apart from that, the early game against Rogue was also quite good, which is a positive sign ahead of the playoffs.

Team Vitality had a great showing during Week 5, though it is tough to judge this team. This is because, on certain weeks, this team plays the best League of Legends in Europe, while on others, the worst. This team is too inconsistent to be ranked at the same level as Rogue, MAD Lions and G2 Esports.

Lastly, Fnatic is probably the only one that seems entirely out of sorts. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak and it looks like something has gone wrong within Fnatic at an internal level. The issue is that Fnatic does not seem like a team.

Every player on the roster seems to be playing a solo queue game without coordination or synergy. This is a worrying sign for Fnatic as the team is currently standing on a fine line, where a single loss will knock them out of playoff contention.

