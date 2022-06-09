Streamer MissBaffy exposes a gender-related double standard in Twitch stream titles

Twitch streamer MissBaffy noticed a strange gender-related double standard when she tried to retitle her stream live. When she tried to title her stream "Crazy British Woman," it wouldn't go through.

She kept trying, replacing "woman" with words like "girl" and "female" to no avail. When she changed the title to "Crazy British Male," it went through.

"Hello, look at the sexism on this website!"

MissBaffy finds strange double standard with Twitch stream titles

MissBaffy is a Twitch streamer from the United Kingdom who primarily plays League of Legends on her stream. She is a support player whose peak rank in the game is Diamond on the game's EU West server.

While gearing up for another stream of her Ranked Solo/Duo gameplay, she tried to change the title of the stream to "Crazy British Woman," referring to herself. Twitch would not allow this, however, giving her a warning that the title may conflict with the platform's moderation policy.

She kept trying, replacing the word "woman" with female, girl and lady. None of these went through either.

"Nope, not allowed that either."

When she changed the title to "Crazy British Male," it went through. She looked in disbelief as the stream title was accepted by Twitch. The female streamer wondered why the title wouldn't go through when referring to a woman as crazy, but would when referring to a man.

While it may seem strange that one gender can be referred to as crazy on Twitch and another can't, there is a reasonable explanation. Women are considered a protected class on Twitch, as are various minority groups. The combination of mentioning a protected class in the same sentence as negative adjectives such as "crazy" is likely what triggered the warning.

MissBaffy was still determined to get her stream title, so she replaced the letter "O" in the word "woman" with an asterisk.

Viewers react to gender double standard on Twitch stream titles

Many viewers of the clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit came to the same conclusion that the warning likely comes from women being considered a protected class on Twitch.

One commenter pointed out that the rule is there for a good reason, as women tend to face more harassment on Twitch than men.

Many were still unhappy with the rule, arguing that it was either pointless or that women shouldn't be protected from negative words on Twitch.

While it seems many people are on board with the League of Legends streamer's take on the rule being ridiculous, it seems it may be for different reasons.

