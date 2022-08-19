"I think it would do really well" - Mizkif discusses opening a gym with Knut in Austin

With the grand success of Camp Knut, the Norwegian streamer has been fondeling with the idea of shifting to America on a long-term basis. Fans along side Mizkif would certainly love to see that happen for several reasons. While conversing on a recent stream, the duo discussed the possibility of gym ownership.

Camp Knut has been very popular with fans so far. It has been joined by other streamers such as AustinShows and former Game of Thrones actor Hafthor "The Mountain" Bjornsson.

The pair speculated on the idea of a new establishment. According to the OTK co-owner, opening a gym would be a great initiative:

"I think it would do really well."

Mizkif and Knut speculate on a possible "OTK Gym"

Camp Knut is currently being held in a local public gym in Austin, however, if the Norwegian strongman does decide to shift to America indefinitely, OTK will have the opportunity to collaborate with the bodybuilder to create their own gymnasium.

Upon being asked about the possible name of their gym, the 34-year-old suggested that fans should have a go at naming the place. He said:

"I haven't really thought that much about what we call the gym...we could also make a little competition on Reddit or something and make people come up with names cuz there will always be someone out there that has better fantasy than us"

Mizkif's idea of a new gym appears to have really resonated with the content creator. He also added:

"I think so too cuz as we talked about there's no gym in this area (North Austin)."

The duo's main objective was to establish a gym that is accessible to the locals since the good ones take up a lot of time to travel to.

Fans react to the ingenuine idea of the pair

Fans have also dropped by the local gym where Camp Knut is presently being held at. With the possibility of a new establishment, local fans and residents can access a fully furnished and equipped gym at their disposal. Here are some of the comments that were shared:

Apart from Mizkif, fellow OTK member Esfand has also expressed his inclination towards the possibility of the Norwegian streamer shifting to Austin. It is unclear when and if their brainchild will come to fruition, but it has certainly piqued the interest of thousands.

