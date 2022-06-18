“I heard what xQc said”: Mizkif mockingly refers to doll as HasanAbi amid ongoing tier list drama

HasanAbi has been the center of attention ever since his scathing remarks against xQc regarding the Twitch tier list made the rounds on the internet. Mizkif has now reacted to the drama on his Twitch channel.

In addition to the widespread criticism coming Hasan's way, Mizkif, or Matthew Rinaudo, during a recent livestream, decided to poke fun at and mock him through the usage of a baby doll.

Mizkif pokes fun at HasanAbi's outrage

The Turkish-American streamer has been in the spotlight ever since his outcry against xQc's streamer tier list. The discord between the pair began when the Canadian streamer placed HasanAbi in the B tier, which was the third tier on the list.

xQc or Felix Lengyel went on to say on his stream that he 'liked' Hasan. However, the primary justification for his inclusion in the lower tier was due to his sporadic upload schedule.

HasanAbi has not taken the rankings lightly. He bombarded xQc on Twitter, and his account has been made private since. Hasan said,

"xQc probably ranked be a B list streamer because I won't f**king have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the Twitch directory before he goes back to promoting crypto gambling to teens for multiple millions."

xQc responded by saying,

"I don't like the language here. I think this is f**king disgusting..."

He further added,

"I wouldn't do this to my friends or my acquaintances and treat them like this. I think this is kind of dog sh*t."

To add to the fire, Mizkif brought a toy baby to his stream and started to gently tap it on the head as he pretended to try to comfort it by saying,

"Is okay Hasan I heard what xQc said, it's fine, it's okay, it's okay, it's not that bad, it's not that bad, it's okay..."

Timestamp: 5:42:51

Although in an earlier stream, Mizkif had expressed his disapproval of tier lists, reasoning that it causes a lot of conflict among creators, he did seem to have found Hasan's retort to be immoderate.

How the fans reacted to the clip

Fans have been largely critical towards Hasan's comments against xQc. And this is how they reacted to Mizkif's recent mockery of HasanAbi.

There might yet be another chapter to the feud between Hasan and xQc left to unfold. HasanAbi is yet to react to Mizkif's derision, albeit it is believed that the nature of the American's comments is not to add fuel to the conflict but to see the lighter side of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far