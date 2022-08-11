"So did it scare you or what?" - Mizkif tries to scare Emiru but fails hilariously

Matthew "Mizkif" was in the middle of a failed attempt at scaring Emily "Emiru" while the latter was playing a psychological horror game called Visage on a recent livestream.

Emiru is considered the most docile member out of the OTK troops, hence Mizkif thought it would be a great idea to spook her. However, his plans failed miserably as he was unable to jump scare Emiru. After his mission failed, he enquired:

"So did it scare you or what?"

Emiru rebuffs Mizkiff after he tries to jump scare her

Emiru was seen celebrating reaching one million followers on her Twitch account by playing Visage, which was released a couple of years ago.

While she was inspecting her location in the game, the sudden appearance of a ghost startled her, which resulted in the streamer shrieking out due to getting startled. A couple of seconds later, Mizkif snuck up behind Emiru and put his hands on her head to scare her.

(Timestamp: 3:00:59)

Unfortunately for the OTK co-owner, his plot did not come to fruition despite the fact that Emiru had already suffered through a jump scare. After failing to scare her, Mizkif responded:

"Did that scare you?"

Emiru casually replied by saying:

"No, you did it after the jump scare..."

Mizkif further added, in a maladroit way:

"I thought I scared you..."

He looked visibly disappointed in his failed attempt to scare her. While dejectingly leaving the room, he repeated his question yet again, asking her if he had scared her. Emiru felt bad for him and responded affirmatively by saying:

"Yes, you were so scary..."

The stream carried on for almost four hours before Emily completed the entire game.

Fans react to the comical attempt at scaring Emiru

Fans expressed their reactions to the awkward moment produced by Matthew. Most of them critically assessed the poor technique employed by the OTK co-owner to try and jumpscare Emily. Here are some of the comments that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to the synergy between the two ITK Twitch streamers (Image via Timmiy/YouTube)

Among her many sponsors, Emiru's one million followers special stream also showcased OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL's new PC-building venture, Starforge Systems.

The company has received heavy backlash since its release but has promised to make changes in the future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan