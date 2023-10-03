MLBB M5 World Championship: TheOhioBrothers qualify from NACT Fall 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang NACT Fall 2023 (North America Challenger Tournament Fall 2023) concluded its Playoffs on October 1, 2023, at Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, with TheOhioBrothers emerging champions. The Regular Season started on August 5, with the top four teams advancing to the Playoffs. The qualifying teams included TheOhioBrothers, BloodThirstyKings (BTK), Avalon, and Area77.

Ultimately, TheOhioBrothers emerged victorious after defeating the other three teams. They dominated the matches at Playoffs, winning the grand prize of $11,000 USD.

The winning team also qualified for the M5 World Championship 2023 (Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championship), which will take place in the Philippines, and MPLI 2023 (Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional Invitational), scheduled to be held in Jakarta.

TheOhioBrothers enter MLBB M5 World Championship from NACT Fall 2023 tournament

NACT Fall 2023 Playoffs result (Image via Moonton Games)

The first round of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang NACT Fall 2023 Playoffs held two matches in a best-of-three format. TheOhioBrothers, who were up against Area77 in the first match, won 2-0 and advanced to the semi-final.

Meanwhile, BloodThirstyKings (BTK) defeated Avalon 2-0 in the second match. Subsequently, Area77 and Avalon met in the Losers Round 1, also a best-of-three series, where the latter won two games to progress to the Losers Round 2.

In the semi-final, TheOhioBrothers defeated BloodThirstyKings after winning two matches in a best-of-three to secure a spot in the grand final. Then, BTK faced Avalon in the Losers Round 2, where the latter won 2-0, advancing to the final round.

TheOhioBrothers and Avalon met in the grand final to compete in a best-of-seven format. The former won comfortably, dominating Avalon by winning four consecutive matches. Bestplayer1 from TheOhioBrothers won the MVP award in the grand final of the MLBB tournament.

NACT Fall 2023 prize distribution

Champions, TheOhioBrothers, lift the trophy after winning the final (Image via Moonton Games)

NACT Fall 2023, featuring eight teams, had a total prize pool of $25,600 USD. Champions TheOhioBrothers took home the winning prize of $10,000 USD, while runners-up Avalon earned $5,000 USD. All teams that won Regular Season matches received $100 USD for each win. The final prize distribution was as follows:

Winner: $11,000 USD

Runner-up: $5,600 USD

3rd place: $3,400 USD

4th place: $1,900 USD

5th place: $1,400 USD

6th place: $1,900 USD

7th place: $500 USD

8th place: $500USD

TheOhioBrothers will compete in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championship (M5 World Championship) main stage, which will take place in the Philippines.