MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Results and highlights

Day 1 of the MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage took place on July 23. Teams from Group A played their respective opening matches of the stage. A total of 16 teams were divided into two groups for this phase, which is being held in a Double Elimination Bracket format. The top four performers from each group will advance to the Knockout Stage, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the MSC 2025.The Group Stage features 16 teams, of which 15 were selected for regional events, and the remaining was a Wildcard entry. The tournament kicked off on July 10 and will run until August 2, 2025. These clubs are fighting for a huge prize pool of $3 million.Day 1 highlights of MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Liqud from the Philippines made an astonishing start to its campaign, beating Ultra Legends by a 2-0 scoreline in its opening match. The renowned squad recently emerged victorious in the MPL PH Season 15 and will now look to maintain its brilliant run in the MSC.ONIC from Indonesia defeated CFU Gaming by a 2-1 scoreline. The team won the first round but bounced back and clinched the next two rounds. It will now face Team Liquid in its next encounter. The winner of that match will qualify for the Knockout Stage.SRG OG from Malaysia outplayed Virtus in its first game of the Group Stage. The defending champion won the match by a score of 2-1. Virtus from Russia was the top performer in the Wildcard Stage but stumbled in its first match of this phase.Mythic Seal from Myanmar beat Brazil’s Corinthians by a 2-1 scoreline. The team lost the first round but bounced back and won the next two. The squad will face SRG OG in its next game.Next, Ultra Legends will play against CFU Gaming, while Virtus will fight against Corinthians. The losing teams from both matches will be eliminated from the MLBB MSC 2025, so all four will aim to make a comeback in their upcoming matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeams from Group B will play their first matches on Day 2, which will be held on July 24, 2025. Popular clubs like RRQ Hoshi and ONIC Philippines will be seen playing on the second day of the Group Stage. The event is being broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of MLBB Esports in many languages.