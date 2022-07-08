Mobile Legends Bang Bang kicks off Eid Adha Mubarak event

A two-week event in celebration of Eid al-Adha has been declared in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, much to the delight of fans. The event was initially scheduled from July 4 to July 17, but many users were unable to access the rewards until today due to technical delays.
Free elite skins, hero fragments, and emblem packs are up for grabs, so read on to find out how to make the most of this event.
Eid Adha Mubarak Event in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: All you need to know
Moonton schedules such events every month, as fans are always on the lookout for more free rewards. Free skin giveaways have become a frequent feature in these events, and the Eid Adha Mubarak event is no different.
Five Elite Skins can be exchanged for Sheep currency during the event period (till EOD July 17):
- Aldous: Death
- Cecilion: The Illusionist
- Gusion: Hairstylist
- Khaleed: Crescent Scimitar
- Lesley: General Rosa
30 Sheep will be required to unlock each skin. Players can earn Sheep as log in rewards and by completing tasks. The scale and split of rewards between the two are detailed below.
The log in rewards increase with every day that players consistently log in to the game:
Players can also complete the following tasks to get their hands on the Sheep currency:
In total, players will be able to earn 54 Sheep throughout the course of the event. Frames (10 Sheep), Lanterns (5 Sheep), Hero Fragments (2 Sheep), and Small Emblem Bundles (1 Sheep) are some other items that players can redeem using their collected Sheep. All items claimed during this event will be permanently in the possession of the user.
The Nathan Starlight skin and Sun Epic skin will be added to the game in August, so players will have to wait and hope that next month's event includes these skins for permanent ownership.
The Noble Crest Elite Skin (for Aamon) and Yi Sun-Shin Epic Skin will be available to players at a 30% discount as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations on July 11 and July 23, respectively.
Moonton, the developers of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, are known to celebrate such special occasions with in-game events, so players should make sure to check out their in-game mail during festivals.