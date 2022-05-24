Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode leak: Everything we know

Many Call of Duty fans have had their eyes glued to this potential DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2.

This will be the next remake of the old Call of Duty game. The previous Modern Warfare remake was a huge smash, and remaking Modern Warfare 2 could create the same amount of buzz. As of now, though, concrete information on the game is scarce, with rumors dominating the forums.

Rumored new feature in Modern Warfare 2 inspired by Escape from Tarkov

The DMZ mode looks to be a key feature in the upcoming remake. Sadly, though, this leak seems fake right now. Many content creators have been noticing some inconsistencies with the footage from the game.

Most notably, the YouTube channel Patolini recognized most of the areas shown in the DMZ footage as areas from Modern Warfare (2019).

In a Reddit post about the leak, it is claimed that there are three “biomes” in this supposed DMZ game mode: forest, desert and city. Patolini claims that the forest level is Gunfight Map: Hill and the desert map is Al Raab Airbase.

As for the city map, Patolini could not pinpoint the exact origin. It appears to be either Anniyah Palace or Talsik Backlot.

EThis DMZ mode would take heavy inspiration from Escape from Tarkov (Image via Battlestate Games)

Although the Reddit post is getting most of the attention, the leak originated from 4chan. Recently, there have been many false leaks from 4chan, some even for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The concept behind the DMZ was supposed to be heavily similar to Escape from Tarkov, a different first-person shooter. Escape from Tarkhov has been in beta since 2017.

The idea behind Escape from Tarkov is a shooter with survival game aspects thrown into it. The main gameplay feature incorporated into the game is that players would gain loot and resources, but they lose everything they gain once they die.

The DMZ mode was going to feature the same concept. Players would have to gain resources while staying alive to avoid losing all of their stuff. While this video has been pretty debunked, it’s unclear whether or not a similar gameplay feature will end up being in the upcoming Call of Duty remake.

Edited by Srijan Sen