Modern Warfare 2 gun is selling online on eBay as players find it too hard to unlock

Most of the weapons available in Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode can also be obtained outside the desert town. However, the M13B Assault Rifle is not only rare to find, but it's also exclusively available in DMZ.

Naturally, this has resulted in a massive surge in demand, and some are selling the weapon on eBay. The news comes via Eurogamer, who first spotted the item listed on the e-commerce platform.

Screenshot of M13B listing (Image via eBay)

Modern Warfare 2 players resort to eBay for elusive M13B Assault Rifle

Players can obtain the M13B Assault Rifle by killing a chemist in the DMZ mode of the game, but the character is hard to find. Due to the difficulty of the challenge, getting the weapon in a full squad is difficult. Moreover, successful extractions are more challenging when players don't play in squads.

This is where some players come in as sellers and offer an easier way out. Sellers start a match with a potential buyer and give them the weapon. All the buyer then needs to do is successfully extract themselves and retain the guns.

The M13B Assault Rifle is scheduled to appear later in Modern Warfare 2, and rumors suggest it will be part of a bundle. Given the typical cost of a bundle, the prices on eBay may seem relatively cheap in terms of value.

Modern Warfare 2 has introduced some heavy packages when it comes to guns in the game. The FPS title already offers a vast number of options, and more updates in the future will add new ones for the players. No two weapons tend to be equal in stats, while some are used way more than the rest.

The new DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has been a great addition

Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, the DMZ mode is a PvEvP feature added as part of Warzone 2. Although the mode is still in the beta phase, it has become very popular with the player base due to its varied offerings.

The DMZ mode is essential to players for two big reasons - XP and guns. By completing objectives and looting cash, Modern Warfare 2 players can increase their battle pass tokens and unlock different rewards. A successful extraction also allows players to retain all the guns they pick up in the game.

The mode offers immense flexibility as it's ideal for all kinds of players. Those looking to do some simple missions can jump in and out quickly, while those preferring longer games also have plenty to do. It will be exciting to see what new content will be added to the mode and Modern Warfare 2 in the coming days.

