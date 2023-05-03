With Modern Warfare 2's third season almost halfway done after its release in April, the Reloaded update is right around the corner. In Season 3, the game was introduced to many new game modes, skins, quality-of-life features, weapons, and more. New maps are always something that players crave, as exploring and learning areas is exciting, and the upcoming patch will introduce players to a new core 6v6 experience.

The map is called Alboran Hatchery and was first revealed in the roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3, which was released in April.

Alboran Hatchery confirmed to be added to Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Season 3 has already added two new core maps to the game, Pelayo's Lighthouse and Black Gold, both for 6v6 gameplay. Furthermore, various new Gunfight maps have also been added with the introduction of this fresh game mode alongside two new battle maps.

In the latest Call of Duty blog post, Alboran Hatchery is described as being set in green hills beneath towering wind farm turbines. This is what the developers had to say about the upcoming inclusion:

"Navigate in and around the hatchery’s storage and warehouse facilities in this medium-sized map, utilizing large cover objects to conduct stealth operations around the map, or climb to upper vantage points for a view of the surrounding area."

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Deploy to Alboran Hatchery in featured Playlists throughout Season 03 Reloaded, as well as in the Quick Play map pool. Deploy to Alboran Hatchery in featured Playlists throughout Season 03 Reloaded, as well as in the Quick Play map pool. https://t.co/PLHsX0cuKB

The map will have its own featured 24/7 playlist with new game modes when Warzone 2's Reloaded update goes live. This will allow players to test this inclusion out and learn all its various point-of-interests.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2023, on all platforms. This includes the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

