Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be receiving a brand new 6v6 map called Black Gold with the Season 3 update. The seasonal update is scheduled to go live globally on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST/12 pm CT. The 6v6 maps offer a larger team-based gunfight experience that players may miss out on in other game modes.

The Black Gold map was announced to be set in a nighttime environment where players will have to utilize night vision goggles. The introduction of this map will bring variation to the entire pool.

Let us take a closer look at the upcoming Black Gold map in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Black Gold 6v6 map to introduce night environment

Activision will introduce new playable content with the upcoming seasonal update. The publisher recently announced an outline of the complete Season 3 roadmap, which includes upcoming weapons, maps, new Operators, and new spec ops missions.

The official Call of Duty blog also mentioned that Modern Warfare 2 will provide a new low-light experience to the player base. The publishers have announced that the Black Gold map will be dark, making it a haven for stealth players.

Black Gold

Activision has released information about the Black Gold map and teased the upcoming nighttime mode. The publisher also suggests players use night vision goggles to clearly see their opponents on the map. However, the map will contain a few light sources that can be utilized to create advantageous situations.

Players should also capitalize on the available list of thermal optics while queuing into the Black Gold map. The thermal sights can increase one’s chances of winning in the dark as it highlights enemy Operators.

The map will be located at the Rohan Oil Point of Interest (POI) in Al Mazrah and will bring battle royale players to a familiar battlefield. The Modern Warfare 2 community will be able to experience a fresh environment on the Black Gold map.

More maps

Activision will also introduce a rain map filled with cliffsides alongside craggy grounds and a tall lighthouse. The 6v6 map will be called Pelayo’s Lighthouse and is scheduled to arrive on the day of the update. This addition will create variations in the overall map pool and allow players to discover new weapon builds.

The publisher has also revealed that some content will arrive with the mid-seasonal update, including a set of different core and battle maps for game modes like Ground War and Invasion.

The Season 3 update will bring a lot of new content alongside refreshed ranked rewards, weapons, and Operator skins. Players can expect the multiplayer title to undergo a massive change. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

