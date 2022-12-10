Modern Warfare 2 LA Thieves skin to receive significant nerf

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's 2023 League has begun, and again this year, one can support their favorite team by buying their CDL skin from the in-game store. An item from the released bundles is catching players' eyes, the LA Thieves cosmetic. Because of how dark it is, it can grant users a competitive advantage in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This is why it's being nerfed, with the Reloaded update set to come out on December 14.

In 2020's Warzone, the Roze skin was used by most gamers because it was difficult to spot in dark areas. The developers consequently nerfed the cosmetic by making it more visible. This came after the item caused a stir in the Call of Duty community, and this year, the developers are doing the same.

New update makes Modern Warfare 2's LA Thieves skin brighter

The LA Thieves pack has the only dark operator (Image via Activision)

Not long after the CDL bundles' release, the pack's most popular skin is receiving an update that modifies its black parts and makes them bright red to help people have an easier time spotting enemies in darker areas.

This was done to avoid a situation similar to the one that took place in previous titles, which made certain Operators more powerful than others, namely, the Roze skin from Warzone 2020.

All the other cosmetics from the CDL bundles have brightly colored gear that makes them stand out in the dark spots of the map. This gives the LA Thieves skin users a major advantage.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone LA Thieves Skin / Roze 4.0 pre nerf vs post nerf. LA Thieves Skin / Roze 4.0 pre nerf vs post nerf. https://t.co/PdATWFoc5R

Some players are disappointed that the skin is receiving a nerf because it will look different from what they paid for at the time of purchase. Many buyers solely bought it because the cosmetic was dark, hoping it would give them an edge in Al Mazrah. The news of the upcoming change has infuriated them, as they will not get to hide in the shadows anymore.

However, no refunds will be made by the publisher as their terms and conditions state, "Activision may update, replace, or remove this in-game content at any time."

Modern Warfare 2 was released with some changes compared to previous titles in the series, which makes spotting all sorts of skins in the game not too difficult. However, to stay on the safe side, the developers have decided to nerf the LA Thieves skin, removing any possibility of anyone having an unfair advantage during gameplay.

