Modern Warfare 2 player invents new killstreak by combining Recon Drone and Sentry Turret

Modern Warfare 2 already offers a huge number of exciting killstreaks to equip and utilize. While they can be used in a variety of ways, players like u/Raptrzzz18 prefer to go above and beyond with their unique ideas, using unconventional methods to keep things interesting. To the community's delight, they created what can be regarded as a new killstreak.

The Reddit user recently made a post on r/ModernWarfareII that featured their new exploit in Modern Warfare 2. In the clip, the player can be seen using a drone with a Sentry Gun to make both fly.

New killstreak combo in Modern Warfare 2

The Recon Drone and Sentry Gun are both very powerful killstreaks and useful tools on their own. One offers vital information, and the other can cover angles and shoot foes down automatically. For some reason, no player thought of combining the two until Raptrzzz18 did it.

Moreover, the fact that the Sentry Gun is not difficult to obtain by most players — requiring only seven back-to-back eliminations — suggests that other gamers will be able to use killstreak combination.

How to use this killstreak

Using the Recon Drone with one of the best killstreaks, the Sentry Gun, creates a flying gadget that has offensive capabilities. To get it, equip the drone and unlock the gun by getting seven successive eliminations.

After this, you need to place the Sentry Gun and then bring your drone down on it. Then, pick up and put down the seven-killstreak offering right next to the Recon Drone's shadow. If these steps are followed correctly, the drone will lightly float off the ground carrying the sentry gun. Then, once the Operator enters the drone's control, they will be able to make both items fly around as well as get easy kills.

The Reddit MW2 community has reacted to the post with amusement. That said, it can still be difficult to use the combination, given how long it takes for it to work.

It's worth noting that utilizing this combination is considered an exploit, and Infinity Ward will inevitably release a patch that removes it. Another reason for the developers to render the combo useless is that it could heavily affect competitive gameplay in Modern Warfare 2. That said, as of right now, the items can still be used with each other.

