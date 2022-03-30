"That doesn't look planned": Moistcr1tikal reacts to the viral Will Smith slap from the Oscars 2022

Charlie "Moistcr1tikal" was one of the first streaming personalities to react to the now infamous slapping incident from the 2022 Oscars. Charlie was stunned after he watched the one-minute-long clip which featured actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Since then, the incident has been labeled as "The Slap," and it does not seem to have stopped going viral on the internet. A number of influencers and streamers have reacted to the clip and have a pretty polarizing opinion.

Some found this to be hilarious and lauded Will Smith, while others disagreed with him and mentioned that violence is not the answer for such altercations.

Charlie, meanwhile, was left stunned after he watched the entire controversy. Sharing his opinion regarding this subject, he mentioned:

"That doesn't look planned."

Moistcr1tikal reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022

The controversial incident took place during the live telecast of the 2022 Oscars, when comedian Chris Rock was hosting the stage. As he went on to joke about some topics and about some celebrities, he directed his stand-up act towards Will Smith and his wife.

The comedian subsequently took a little jab at Jada Pinkett-Smith, which did not sit well with Will Smith as he proceeded toward the awards stage and went on to slap the comedian.

The actor followed up by hurling a row of profanity toward Chris Rock. The tussle left everyone in shock and went on to become one of the most viral incidents on the internet.

Amy Kaufman, Senior Entertainment Writer at LA Times, provided an in-depth context towards the controversy where she tweeted out saying:

"Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs: "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F***ING MOUTH."

A number of people have reacted to this clip since then and Moistcr1tikal happens to be one of them. As he watched and reacted to the uncensored clip on Twitter, he commented by saying:

"I don't know, that doesn't look planned. Holy s**t! Is CTE setting in? Goddamn, he just f***ing concussed him. That was huge."

Continuing to listen to what Chris Rock had to say after being assaulted live on stage, Cr1tikal started to laugh and mentioned:

"Haha, wow! Wow... Was that a bit? That does not look like a bit. I don’t know man. I've seen a lot of slaps, that does not look fake. Bro, I am like the resident slap expert, Chris Rock eats it! There is no sign of flinching and Will Smith doesn't advertise this as a slap at all!"

He then said:

"It looks real. Yeah, that hundred-per-cent connects. Chris Rock has an iron chin for going through with this because that's f***ing huge! That was a real slap."

Moistcr1tikal continued to critique and talk about the incident for the next hour or so, after which he dived into playing games on his stream.

Fans react to Moistcr1tikal's take

Fans and audiences in the Reddit comment section were seen shocked and stunned after watching one of the first reaction clips by a streamer that came up.

A number of streamers have expressed their stance regarding this controversy, where content creators like HasanAbi and ConnorEatsPants have labeled this as an "awesome" thing, while other streamers like xQc and Sodapoppin have called this violent action childish and pathetic behavior.

