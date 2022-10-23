"Mommy, I need you to say you've never seen this man": Ludwig reacts to GeorgeNotFound claiming to "gift a necklace" to the former's mom

YouTube streamer Ludwig and UK YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" shared a comical moment on the latest episode of the latter's podcast Banter, which is hosted chiefly by George, Karl Jacobs, and Nick "Sapnap."

It should be noted that the trio was on the set of The Yard podcast, which is presently hosted by Ludwig himself along with fellow content creators such as Aiden Calvin, Slime, and Nick "Falco."

While speaking amongst themselves, GeorgeNotFound made a joke as Ludwig was on a phone call with his mother. George playfully asked if she liked the necklace (s*xual innuendo) he gave her. The witty remark was met with hysteria all across the panel. An awkward Ludwig promptly responded by asking his mother:

"Mommy I need you to say you've never seen this man"

GeorgeNotFound trolls Ludwig by claiming he hangs out with his mother

Minecraft YouTuber GerogeNotFound was at his playful best after instinctively making a joke directed toward Ludwig while the latter was on a call with his mother.

For context, he called his mother, who is half-French, to clarify if she had any prior acquaintances with George, who had earlier joked about "hanging out" with her.

(Timestamp: 00:07:44)

While on the call, George budged in from the side to make a s*xually suggestive comment.

He said:

"Did you like the necklace that I gave you?"

As stated earlier, this was met with an instant hilarious reaction from the rest of the panel. In fact, upon hearing the joke, Falco could not contain himself and went off camera temporarily.

The American, who was clearly embarrassed by the comment, swiftly asked his mother to confirm if the statement was correct.

Making the phone call even more comical, Karl Jacobs interjected with another suggestive comment. He said:

"I don't know about seeing cause she had a blindfold on"

Moments later, Karl tried to call his mother. Unfortunately, she did not respond, leaving the rest of the panel dismayed.

Fans react to the comical moment on the set of The Yard

Fans flocked in with a flood of comments and meme reactions to George's unhinged and laid-back joke. The clip was shared across Twitter, which garnered a lot of comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

The trio also filmed an interactive episode for Ludwig's podcast. The entire episode can be found on The Yard's YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the podcast had already accumulated over 280K views in less than 48 hours.

