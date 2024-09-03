Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will last for two days. Since the Mermaid Treasure Dig event ended on September 3, 2024, tycoons can no longer get hold of lucrative in-game assets. Therefore, many players will look to try their best to complete Campfire Chronicles to compensate for whatever rewards they may have missed.
This article discusses the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles milestones, the event's schedule, and its rewards to help tycoons stay a step ahead of the rest.
Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event
The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will run until September 5, 2024. This event brings 46 milestones. You must land on specific tiles to earn rewards and complete them to earn exciting rewards.
Also read: Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The table below displays all the Campfire Chronicles milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.
While there are many exciting rewards, tycoons have lost many dice rolls trying to complete the Mermaid Treasure Dig event over the last few days. Thus, it would make sense to concentrate more on the dice roll rewards to refill their stock of rolls.
How to win in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event
Players must land on Tax and Utility tiles to win points for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event. You can earn up to three points for landing on these tiles. While those who are only targeting the initial milestones might feel that this is enough, tycoons seeking all the rewards will need more points.
Tycoons can use the roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. If landing on a tile earns you three points, then landing on that tile with a x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points. This is useful for those who want to complete the event faster and earn all the rewards.
However, since you may not always land on the tiles that can get you rewards, be careful when using the roll multipliers. You can learn the best tips to use this feature from our previous article.
