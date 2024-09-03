  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: Schedule and rewards explored

Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: Schedule and rewards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 03, 2024 18:53 GMT
Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event
This article looks at Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will last for two days. Since the Mermaid Treasure Dig event ended on September 3, 2024, tycoons can no longer get hold of lucrative in-game assets. Therefore, many players will look to try their best to complete Campfire Chronicles to compensate for whatever rewards they may have missed.

This article discusses the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles milestones, the event's schedule, and its rewards to help tycoons stay a step ahead of the rest.

Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will run until September 5, 2024. This event brings 46 milestones. You must land on specific tiles to earn rewards and complete them to earn exciting rewards.

also-read-trending Trending
Earn dice rolls from the Campfire Chronicles event (Image via Scopely)
Earn dice rolls from the Campfire Chronicles event (Image via Scopely)

Also read: Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The table below displays all the Campfire Chronicles milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.

MilestonePointsRewards
1525 dice
210Green Sticker Pack
315Cash
45050 dice
525Green Sticker Pack
63035 dice
7355 minutes Cash Boost
8140150 dice
930Cash
1035Yellow Sticker Pack
114020 minutes Mega Heist
12350375 free dice
1345Cash
1455Yellow Sticker Pack
156050 dice
166525 minutes Builder Bash
17550Event-exclusive token
1875Cash
1985Pink Sticker Pack
2090100 dice
2110010 minutes Roll Match
229001K dice
23110Cash
241205 minutes High Roller
25140Pink Sticker Pack
26550550 dice
27180Cash
2820010 minutes Cash Boost
291.2K1.2K dice
30300Blue Sticker Pack
31350Cash
32450425 dice
3340030 minutes Mega Heist
341.6K1.4K free dice
35500Blue Sticker Pack
36550475 dice
37600Cash
382.1K1.75K dice
3975030 minutes Builder Bash
40900Cash
411.8KPurple Sticker Pack
423.1K2.5K free dice
431K10 minutes High roller
441.15K900 dice
451.3KCash
467.5K7K dice

While there are many exciting rewards, tycoons have lost many dice rolls trying to complete the Mermaid Treasure Dig event over the last few days. Thus, it would make sense to concentrate more on the dice roll rewards to refill their stock of rolls.

How to win in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

Players must land on Tax and Utility tiles to win points for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event. You can earn up to three points for landing on these tiles. While those who are only targeting the initial milestones might feel that this is enough, tycoons seeking all the rewards will need more points.

Tycoons can use the roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. If landing on a tile earns you three points, then landing on that tile with a x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points. This is useful for those who want to complete the event faster and earn all the rewards.

You can earn amazing rewards from the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)
You can earn amazing rewards from the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

However, since you may not always land on the tiles that can get you rewards, be careful when using the roll multipliers. You can learn the best tips to use this feature from our previous article.

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी