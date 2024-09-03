Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will last for two days. Since the Mermaid Treasure Dig event ended on September 3, 2024, tycoons can no longer get hold of lucrative in-game assets. Therefore, many players will look to try their best to complete Campfire Chronicles to compensate for whatever rewards they may have missed.

This article discusses the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles milestones, the event's schedule, and its rewards to help tycoons stay a step ahead of the rest.

Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

The Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event arrived on September 3, 2024, and will run until September 5, 2024. This event brings 46 milestones. You must land on specific tiles to earn rewards and complete them to earn exciting rewards.

Trending

Earn dice rolls from the Campfire Chronicles event (Image via Scopely)

Also read: Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The table below displays all the Campfire Chronicles milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 25 dice 2 10 Green Sticker Pack 3 15 Cash 4 50 50 dice 5 25 Green Sticker Pack 6 30 35 dice 7 35 5 minutes Cash Boost 8 140 150 dice 9 30 Cash 10 35 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 40 20 minutes Mega Heist 12 350 375 free dice 13 45 Cash 14 55 Yellow Sticker Pack 15 60 50 dice 16 65 25 minutes Builder Bash 17 550 Event-exclusive token 18 75 Cash 19 85 Pink Sticker Pack 20 90 100 dice 21 100 10 minutes Roll Match 22 900 1K dice 23 110 Cash 24 120 5 minutes High Roller 25 140 Pink Sticker Pack 26 550 550 dice 27 180 Cash 28 200 10 minutes Cash Boost 29 1.2K 1.2K dice 30 300 Blue Sticker Pack 31 350 Cash 32 450 425 dice 33 400 30 minutes Mega Heist 34 1.6K 1.4K free dice 35 500 Blue Sticker Pack 36 550 475 dice 37 600 Cash 38 2.1K 1.75K dice 39 750 30 minutes Builder Bash 40 900 Cash 41 1.8K Purple Sticker Pack 42 3.1K 2.5K free dice 43 1K 10 minutes High roller 44 1.15K 900 dice 45 1.3K Cash 46 7.5K 7K dice

While there are many exciting rewards, tycoons have lost many dice rolls trying to complete the Mermaid Treasure Dig event over the last few days. Thus, it would make sense to concentrate more on the dice roll rewards to refill their stock of rolls.

How to win in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

Players must land on Tax and Utility tiles to win points for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event. You can earn up to three points for landing on these tiles. While those who are only targeting the initial milestones might feel that this is enough, tycoons seeking all the rewards will need more points.

Tycoons can use the roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. If landing on a tile earns you three points, then landing on that tile with a x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points. This is useful for those who want to complete the event faster and earn all the rewards.

You can earn amazing rewards from the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

However, since you may not always land on the tiles that can get you rewards, be careful when using the roll multipliers. You can learn the best tips to use this feature from our previous article.

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!