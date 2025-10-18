Monster Hunter Stories 3 will be more "epic": Ryozo Tsujimoto and Takahiro Kawano on upcoming title [Gamescom Asia 2025 Exclusive]

With the Monster Hunter Stories 3 release looming ahead, I interacted with Ryozo Tsujimoto, Producer, and Takahiro Kawano, Art Director, at Gamescom Asia 2025. This came right after I tried Monster Hunter Stories 3 in a hands-on session for roughly 20 or so minutes.
Given the difference between the Monster Hunter and the Monster Hunter Stories series, I was quite interested to see what the minds behind the title had to say about the upcoming title.
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Producer and Art Director on game's art design and more
In my short demo, I got a quick tutorial on the basics of combat and exploration, being able to cycle between a few Monsties, like Rathalos and Tobi-Kadachi. The world design looked bright and gorgeous (and felt more attuned to a younger set of audience compared to Monster Hunter Wilds). The quick changing of monsters (in response to elements during exploration or combat) also made the gameplay fluid.
Coming from my experience with World and Wilds, especially, I enquired whether we should expect the same level of rich environment and detailed flora and fauna in Monster Hunter Stories 3. Takahiro Kawano assured that that was set to be the case and that fans "should expect" such a nuanced and diverse expression of nature. Ryozo Tsujimoto provided further details on how MHS3 will differ from the previous two titles.
He described MHS1 and MHS2 as more action focuse like a Shonen manga. But with Monster Hunter Stories 3, Capcom has targeted to make it more than a Shonen manga. Instead they want to make it more like a movie, focusing on the storytelling and the animation style. In Tsujimoto's words (through a translator), everything has been finetuned to be more epic.
My demo indeed ended with an epic fight against a Feral Chatacabra that took a decent amount of time to take down. It is not hard to see the JRPG elements, the more strategic combat design (like the Stamina Gauge) that one would find in Monster Hunter Stories 3. While MHS3 is not supposed to be exactly similar to the base MH series, it will engage fans in thoughtful strategic combat that will leave them satisfied when the hunt is successful.
