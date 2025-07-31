Monster Hunter Stories 3 announced, coming next year

The highly anticipated Monster Hunter Stories 3 has officially been announced, with its first trailer revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on July 31, 2025. It’s been over four years since the last entry in this RPG series, and fans seem to be thrilled to finally get a new title. Although the exact release date is unknown, it is confirmed to be arriving in 2026.

Ad

On that note, here's everything we know so far about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

Everything we know about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection so far

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will take place across two kingdoms: Azuria and Vermeil. The trailer shows flashes of massive crystals corrupting the land, while armies march toward war. The center of it all is a giant, mysterious egg, which hatches two Rathalos monsters that used to be extinct. These creatures seem to have ancient markings linked to a war from hundreds of years ago.

Ad

Trending

The trailer features the same cel-shaded art style that many players used to love in the previous title.

Ad

You will also be playing the same young Rathalos Rider whom you controlled in the last MHS game. Your goal will be to lead the Rangers and protect the balance between humans and monsters while investigating the origins of the egg and uncover more secrets. We don't have much information about the complete lore for now, but so far, it looks quite promising.

As mentioned earlier, the game will be launching in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

Ad

That's everything we know about the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 3 so far. For more information, you can visit the official website here or follow the developers' social media channels across various platforms.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.