Monster Hunter Stories 3 announced, coming next year

The highly anticipated Monster Hunter Stories 3 has officially been announced, with its first trailer revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on July 31, 2025. It’s been over four years since the last entry in this RPG series, and fans seem to be thrilled to finally get a new title. Although the exact release date is unknown, it is confirmed to be arriving in 2026.
On that note, here's everything we know so far about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.
Everything we know about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection so far
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will take place across two kingdoms: Azuria and Vermeil. The trailer shows flashes of massive crystals corrupting the land, while armies march toward war. The center of it all is a giant, mysterious egg, which hatches two Rathalos monsters that used to be extinct. These creatures seem to have ancient markings linked to a war from hundreds of years ago.
The trailer features the same cel-shaded art style that many players used to love in the previous title.
You will also be playing the same young Rathalos Rider whom you controlled in the last MHS game. Your goal will be to lead the Rangers and protect the balance between humans and monsters while investigating the origins of the egg and uncover more secrets. We don't have much information about the complete lore for now, but so far, it looks quite promising.
As mentioned earlier, the game will be launching in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).
That's everything we know about the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 3 so far. For more information, you can visit the official website here or follow the developers' social media channels across various platforms.
