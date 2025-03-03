How to beat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most challenging foes you will run into. Being one of the returning monsters in the series, many veteran hunters might look forward to challenging the draconic creature once again. Rathalos is a mighty beast who can make your life hard as you need to deal with its Poison and Fire attacks.

This article will go over all of the necessary information you need to bring down Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Rathalos Location and Weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rathalos will often use fire (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You can find Rathalos in the following areas in the Forbidden Lands:

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Ruins of Wyveria

You can start tracking the beast with the optional quest in Monster Hunter Wilds called King of the Skies.

Rathalos weakness

The normal variant shares many of the same weaknesses as the Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Elemental weaknesses: Thunder and Dragon work best. Use weapons infused with these elements to deal maximum damage.

Thunder and Dragon work best. Use weapons infused with these elements to deal maximum damage. Status weaknesses: It is susceptible to Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, and Exhaust. Status effects are highly effective and can create solid openings for attacks.

It is susceptible to Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, and Exhaust. Status effects are highly effective and can create solid openings for attacks. Weak Points: Focus on its head and Wings. These parts will take the most damage. Aim for the head with Thunder attacks to deal devastating blows.

How to beat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Rathalos boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best weapons for Rathalos

Tonitrus Clairblade (Long Sword)

Kuara Clairsword (Sword And Shield)

G. Resounding Galahad (Hunting Horn)

Items to carry

Flash pods

Shock trap

Pitfall trap

Thunder pod

Thunder ammo

Mega potions

Energy drink

Earplug

Hunt strategy

The way to fight Rathalos is to stun it and bring it down. It is a flying wyvern and will often attack from the air. Use Flash Pods to stun it, and it will crash to the ground. Try to break the wings as quickly as you can to render its ability to fly useless.

Rathalos has very annoying skills like Weak Roar and Minor Wind Pressure that can stun you so keep the Earplug ready to counter these. The Pitfall Trap in Monster Hunter Wilds is also a great tool that you can use to temporarily disable Rathalos's movements.

Tips and tricks to beat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Target the wings as soon as the monster hits the ground

You can use your Thunder attacks on Rathalos's head to deal devastating damage

While fighting, make sure to not attack the neck and torso areas. These parts of the monster are well-protected.

Rathalos Drops

All rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds can only be fought and defeated in High Rank. Here are the rewards that you will get:

Rathalos Wing

Rathalos Scale+

Rathalos Carapace

Rathalos Tail

Inferno Sac

Rathalos Certificate S

Rath Medulla

Rathalos Ruby

Once you defeat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will be able to harvest its parts.

