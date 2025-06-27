Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 is now confirmed to release on June 30, 2025, and it’s a big one. While the news slipped early through the PlayStation Store, Capcom’s full reveal gave us the rest of the picture — two returning monsters, new seasonal content, gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements all wrapped into one free update.

Let’s break it down into what's added in Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 and everything else you need to know.

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2: What’s included and more

Check out the roadmap (Image via Capcom)

Lagiacrus and Seregios join the hunt

As mentioned in my previous article, Lagiacrus, the iconic Leviathan, makes its return in this Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2. You must have Hunter Rank 31 or higher and have cleared both the "A World Turned Upside Down" main mission and the "Forest Doshaguma" side mission to take on this electric beast.

Lagiacrus and Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Alongside it, Seregios returns with its fast, aerial style and bleeding blade-scales. Also unlocked at HR 31, this hunt is all about movement and staying prepared. And if you’re looking for a real challenge? Tempered versions of both monsters will unlock at HR 41, offering tougher mechanics and better loot.

Layered weapons system arrives in Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2

One of the most requested features is finally here — Layered weapons. With this, you can change your weapon’s appearance without affecting its stats or skills. To unlock a weapon look, just craft the final form of that weapon tree. This includes Artian weapons, which require full reinforcement at Rarity 8.

You can craft layered Palico weapons by forging their high-rank weapons.

New handler, new support hunter, and photo mode upgrades

After finishing the Lagiacrus mission, you can now swap Alma out for Eric as your field handler. It’s a small but welcome change for anyone looking to freshen up their questing experience.

Mina, a Sword & Shield-wielding support hunter, also becomes available post-update. You can select her as your partner for hunts. On top of that, Photo Mode gets a few new features, including brightness filters and the ability to toggle off companions and handlers for cleaner shots in this Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2.

Festival of Accord: Flamefete starts July 23, 2025

The next seasonal event will run from July 23, 2025, to August 6, 2025. The Festival of Accord: Flamefete brings themed armor, gestures, summer meals, and camp decorations. The Grand Hub will be fully decorated for the occasion, and all its members will join in on the summer vibes.

Arch-Tempered Uth Duna lands on July 30, 2025 to August 20, 2025

A tougher version of the Scarlet Forest’s apex predator, Arch-Tempered Uth Duna, arrives later in July as part of an Event Quest and Challenge Quest. This fight is for players HR 50 and above and rewards the new Uth Duna γ hunter armor set and a matching Felyne Uth Duna γ Palico armor set.

Try the game with PlayStation Plus & customize your hub

From June 30, 2025, players with PlayStation Plus Premium can try MH Wilds for two hours as part of a Game Trial. All progress carries over if you decide to buy the full game.

There’s also a fresh animated background being added to the PS5 Welcome Hub, showing off Arkveld during the Inclemency. You can change it by going to: Welcome hub → Change background → Games.

Looking ahead: Title Update 3 arrives this September

Capcom has already confirmed that Free Title Update 3 will be released in late September, though no major details are out as of this writing. If it’s anything like Update 2, there’s plenty more to look forward to.

That was all on Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2.

