How to use Photo Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Monster Hunter Wilds Photo Mode allows you to take snapshots of your time in-game. This time around, the mode has quite a few necessary tweaks and frills, like where the game can be paused when you are using the Photo Mode. There are some caveats to keep in mind and we discuss more on it below.

A detailed Photo Mode is one of the most requested features from the Monster Hunter community, especially with how cinematic the monster fights can get. MH Wilds’ Photo Mode does scratch that itch and does so quite aptly.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Photo Mode explained

To access the Photo Mode in MH Wilds, you will need to bring up the in-game Menu, swipe right to System, and select Photo Mode. The following options will be available (on the top-right corner of the screen) with their respective buttons:

Take Photo: Takes the picture and saves it to Album

Exits the Photo Mode and takes you back to the menu Sub-menu: Provides the options of Hide UI, Timer Settings (available if View Mode set to third-person), and Go to Album

Switches between first-person and third-person mode Edit Menu: Provides quite a few editing options that we will discuss below

Moves camera left or right (the amount depends on View Mode choice) Adjust Vertical Position: Moves camera up or down (the amount depends on View Mode choice)

Lets you change control between character and camera (available when View Mode is set to third-person) Pause Game: Pauses the game for you to take a picture (available only in Online Singe Player mode and offline mode)

You can edit your Radial Menu to add the Photo Mode there. That way, you will quickly be able to bring the feature up.

Monster Hunter Wilds first-person Photo Mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

MH Wilds Photo Mode Edit Menu: What features are available?

The following features are available while you are editing the shot you take in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Camera : Camera View, Camera Rotation, Depth of Field

: Camera View, Camera Rotation, Depth of Field Pose Sets : Cutesy, Powerful, Battle-Ready, Joyful, Reversed Cutesy, Reversed Powerful, Reversed Battle-Ready

: Cutesy, Powerful, Battle-Ready, Joyful, Reversed Cutesy, Reversed Powerful, Reversed Battle-Ready Gestures: Variety of gestures like Greeting, Point, and Nod

MH Wilds Photo Mode Sub Menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds Photo Mode: How to pause while taking pictures

The Pause Game option is available during Photo Mode in MH Wilds when you are in Online Single Player and Offline (starting the game without internet connection) mode. You will need to press R3 (on PS controller) or RS (on Xbox controller). The option won’t be visible if you are not in the correct game mode.

Capcom doesn’t provide the option of adding filters for you to play around with while taking photos in Monster Hunter Wilds. Nevertheless, the Photo Mode this time around is a much more robust experience and is a solid addition to the proceedings.

MH Wilds not only provides beautiful hunts against majestic monsters but also has gorgeous regions comprising different biomes. With the in-depth customization options for the Hunter, the Palico, and the Seikret, we expect to see creative shots soon fill up social media.

