Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Fast Travel

Monster Hunter Wilds lets you use Fast Travel from one region to another as well as within one. While this isn’t the first time the MH series is seeing this mechanic, Wilds does do a lot to streamline the matter and seamlessly integrate it with the in-game features like Pop-Up Camps. So, how does the Fast Travel mechanic work in MH Wilds? Let’s find out.

How to use Fast Travel in Monster Hunter Wilds

Local Map for Fast Travel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

To Fast Travel in MH Wilds, open the map in-game, select the Base Camp or the Pop-Up Camps available in the region, and hit the interact button to instantly go to that place. The animation for the travel will either be getting up on the Seikret or hanging onto a Wingdrake. The steps areas follows:

Bring up the in-game Map (Press the touchpad on PS controller / M on the keyboard).

(Press the touchpad on PS controller / M on the keyboard). Navigate to your desired Base Camp or Pop-Up Camp in the region you are currently in.

or in the region you are currently in. If you want to go to another region, click the designated button (Triangle on PS controller / R on the controller) to switch to the World Map.

Choose the desired region and then the camp you want to go to.

You will notice a prompt for “Fast Travel,” hit the button (X on PS controller / F on the keyboard) to complete the travel.

The other way to instantly Fast Travel to a camp is by using the Farcaster in Monster Hunter Wilds. Hunters can carry this unique item during their expeditions. It can be used to get out of a jam instantly during monster fights.

MH Wilds Fast Travel unlock requirements

World Map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Windward Plains (the game’s first region) becomes open to explore after you have completed the Prologue and finished the Quematrice Hunt. With free exploration of the region unlocked, you can Fast Travel from any point on the map to your Base Camp (or Pop-Up Camps provided you have unlocked and set them up). The process is similar when you go to new regions too. You will need to complete the requisite story mission which will unlock free exploration.

As you progress in the game, you will also unlock NPC locations as Fast Travel points. For example, you can use Fast Travel to go to Kunafa Village (Windward Plains) and the Wudwud Hideout (Scarlet Forest) directly. Given the vast open world of MH Wilds, you will use the mechanics quite often to quickly go from point A to B.

While the Seikret does an excellent job at navigation and cutting down the time for you to reach your objective, fast travelling helps you save a lot of time.

