How to unlock Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the core multiplayer spaces serving as a dedicated gathering area where players can meet other Hunters en masse, hang out, or jump into hunts together. But before you can enjoy what it offers, there are a few things you’ll need to get done first — including hitting a specific Hunter Rank and following up with an important NPC in Suja.

Here’s a complete breakdown of how to unlock the Grand Hub, how to reach it, and what new features it brings once it opens up.

How to gain access to the Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tetsuzan in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will need to finish Chapter 4-2 of the main quest first to raise the Hunter Rank cap at level 15. Once that’s done, you can resume going through your normal story quests and investigations as usual.

After reaching Hunter Rank 16, a special tutorial mission related to the Grand Hub will appear in your quest log. Finish that mission to unlock the Grand Hub's access.

Speak to Tetsuzan in Suja

After arriving at HR 16, go to the world map and proceed to Suja – the Peaks of Accord. There will be a notification on the region's menu stating that Tetsuzan wishes to see you.

Tetsuzan is located in the tent zone at the hill's summit to the right of your spawn location. He sleeps beside Poogie, so you can't help but notice him. After speaking with him, the game will inform you that the Grand Hub is open to you.

Traveling to the Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds

Arm Wrestling Barrel in MH Wilds

After unlocking it, there are two methods to reach the Grand Hub.

Method 1: Peaks back gate in Suja

If you’re already in Suja, the quickest way to Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds is via the Peaks Back Gate. After speaking to Tetsuzan, exit the tent and turn right. You’ll see Apar posted by the gate straight ahead. This path takes you directly into the Grand Hub.

Method 2: Use the World map

The second method for Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds is more flexible. Open the World Map, and you’ll see the Grand Hub displayed in the top-right corner. Click on it to travel there instantly. Once unlocked, you can fast-travel to specific parts of the Hub:

The main entrance

Your tent

The Quest Counter

Barrel Bowling

The Diva

Arena Quest Counter

The Canteen

The Arm Wrestling Barrel

