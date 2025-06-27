When are Lagiacrus and Seregios coming to Monster Hunter Wilds?

Lagiacrus and Seregios are both making their return in Monster Hunter Wilds with Free Title Update 2, which officially launches on June 30, 2025. This update brings monsters, features, and gameplay improvements that will expand the Forbidden Lands and give players more reasons to jump back into the hunt.

Ad

Let's break down everything about these monsters' return in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Lagiacrus and Seregios storm back into Monster Hunter Wilds with Free Title Update 2

Lagiacrus in Free Title Update 2

Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via CAPCOM)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Last seen during Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Lagiacrus is finally coming back to Monster Hunter Wilds. Known as a Leviathan and master of the sea, it uses powerful bursts of electricity to dominate its surroundings. In the game, players will face this creature mostly on land, but it won’t stay there. Part of the fight takes place underwater, adding a new twist to the battle.

Ad

Trending

The underwater battle with the monster (Image via CAPCOM)

To unlock the hunt for this Leviathan, you must be Hunter Rank 31 or higher and have completed the “A World Turned Upside Down” main quest and “Forest Doshaguma” side mission. During the underwater phase, weapon use becomes a bit hard, so stay alert and time your moves well to get through it. Be prepared to adapt during this section.

Ad

Taking down the Leviathan will reward you with materials used to craft new hunter and Palico armor sets, which can also be used in layered armor for cosmetic use.

Also read: All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Seregios joins the hunt

Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via CAPCOM)

Alongside the Leviathan, the flying wyvern Seregios will also be part of the June 30, 2025 update. This fast, airborne monster uses blade-scales to inflict bleed status — a condition that drains your health when you move. To deal with this, carry rations and other food during the hunt.

Ad

The conditions to unlock the Seregios mission are the same as Lagiacrus: be HR 31 or higher and complete “A World Turned Upside Down.” Hunting Seregios also grants materials for crafting its own hunter and Palico gear.

Tempered versions for more challenge

For players looking for tougher fights, 8-star Tempered Lagiacrus and Seregios will become available once you finish their standard hunts and reach Hunter Rank 41. These versions hit much harder and demand better gear and sharper reactions, so follow our guide on unlocking High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

Additional features in the update

Free Title Update 2 also brings several useful additions:

Layered Weapons : You’ll be able to keep your preferred stats while changing your weapon’s appearance. To unlock a layered weapon, fully upgrade its tree.

: You’ll be able to keep your preferred stats while changing your weapon’s appearance. To unlock a layered weapon, fully upgrade its tree. Handler Swap : After finishing the Lagiacrus quest, you can switch your field handler to Eric instead of Alma.

: After finishing the Lagiacrus quest, you can switch your field handler to instead of Alma. New Support Hunter : Mina, a Sword & Shield user, can now join you on quests.

: Mina, a Sword & Shield user, can now join you on quests. Photo Mode improvements: New filter effects and character display options are being added.

Ad

Many more updates are packed into Free Title Update 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for full coverage and future details.

Check out: 7 best beginner tips for MH Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.