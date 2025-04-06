How to change Alma's Outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds 

Alma's outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds became customizable with the arrival of Title Update 1, and it’s easily one of the more understated but appreciated additions to the game. Before the patch, customization was limited to your hunter, Palico, and Seikret, but now, even Alma gets a wardrobe update. It’s a subtle feature but adds a nice layer of personality to your base camp.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about changing Alma's Outfits in the game.

Changing Alma's Outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hover to change appearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Where to access outfit customization

Ad

Trending

To get started with changing Alma’s outfits, you need to have reached Windward Plains during Chapter 1. Once that’s unlocked, your tent becomes available, and that’s where all the visual customization happens. If you've been experimenting with your own character's appearance or fiddling with Palico aesthetics, you already know the area.

Steps to apply the outfit:

Enter your tent at any base camp.

Open the camp menu, accessible at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Scroll down to the tab labeled Appearance Menu.

Click Change Appearance, then the option labeled Change Alma's Outfit.

Available outfits will be listed.

Click on the one you desire and approve the change.

Ad

The outfit will be visible immediately after you exit the tent. Alma typically remains near your camp or at the Grand Hub, so it’s easy to check the result.

Read also: How to beat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

All available Alma outfits so far

Scrivener’s Coat in Alma's Outfits options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As of now, there are three Alma's Outfits that you can use. You can switch between them anytime, but do note that you can’t recolor or modify them beyond what’s offered — no alternate palettes or design tweaks here.

Ad

1) Handler's Outfit

This is the default outfit Alma wears from the beginning of the game. Nothing fancy, but it gets the job done.

2) Scrivener’s Coat

Alma’s first alternate outfit, the Scrivener’s Coat, is available through the game’s Title Update 1 released on April 4, 2025. This outfit pays tribute to the researchers and historians of the Monster Hunter world.

To access it:

Go to your platform’s digital store (such as the PlayStation Store).

Navigate to the Monster Hunter Wilds section under additional content or DLC.

Locate and download “Alma Outfit: Scrivener's Coat” — it's part of the free content available with the update.

Ad

Once the download is complete, the outfit becomes accessible in-game and requires no further steps to unlock. Added for free via DLC to celebrate 10 million copies sold, it’s got that scholarly vibe and makes Alma look a bit more seasoned.

3) New World Commission

New World Commission is available for $5.99 (Image via Capcom)

The New World Commission (paid DLC) is one of Alma's Outfits, bringing back her classic handler look from Monster Hunter World.

Ad

Read out: Monster Hunter Wilds: Arm Wrestling Guide

Bonus: Change Alma’s glasses (but only after a specific quest)

Alma’s look doesn’t stop at her outfit. If you’ve completed the Apple of Her Eye side quest, a new menu appears during her customization — this one lets you switch out her glasses.

This unlocks two options:

Strategist’s Spectacles

Square Glasses

To enable them, you'll have to complete that Wudwud infested side quest. Without going into heavy spoilers here, just understand it entails speaking with a sleeping Wudwud named Ayejack, gathering Eastern Honey, and waiting for the appropriate season and time to advance the quest. After completing them, both glasses become craftable headgear at the Smithy, and you can switch them on Alma via her customization menu in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

That wraps up how to change Alma's Outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds: Mizutsune quest unlock guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.