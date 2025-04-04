How to beat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds is a slippery, bubble-spamming Leviathan that has returned to the franchise with a revamped moveset and shiny new armor, thanks to the game’s first Title Update. While not the most brutal monster in the game, it's still decently powerful. With its bubble-based attacks and the infamous Bubbleblight status effect, Mizutsune's moveset is all about mobility, spacing, and punishing overzealous hunters.

This guide explains where to find Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds, its weaknesses, and how to take it down fast without slipping all over the battlefield.

Mizutsune's location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Water Beam moveset from Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

You’ll unlock the Mizutsune hunt by completing the "Spirit in the Moonlight" Extra Mission. Talk to Kanya at the Scarlet Forest Base Camp to start it. If it’s your first time doing her quests, she’ll ask you to finish "Fishing: Life, in Microcosm" first. For this, just catch a fish right next to her, and you’re good to go.

Being a Water-type monster, Mizutsune is most likely to appear during the Inclemency weather phase (rain). If you’re at HR 41+, you can even fight its Tempered version.

Mizutsune's weaknesses

Elemental weaknesses

Thunder (most effective)

Ice

Dragon

Status weaknesses

Fireblight

Waterblight

Weak points

Head

Tail (severable)

Dorsal Fin

Claws and front legs (high Thunder/Dragon damage)

Mizutsune only has a 1-star weakness against ranged weapons. So, if you're using Bows and Bowguns, you should aim carefully — stick to the weak points if you want to deal some significant damage.

How to beat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Facing Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Mizutsune is all about movement and punishing careless dodges. The battlefield gets flooded with slippery bubbles that cause Bubbleblight, which comes in two stages. Minor Bubbleblight only slightly nerfs your evasion capabilities, but if it stacks to Major, you’ll start slipping uncontrollably.

Weapons with Thunder or Dragon elements are your best bet while tackling this hunt. Melee hits will break through Mizutsune's claws and dorsal fin quickly.

Items to carry

Cleansers

Nulberries

Throwing Knives / Slinger Ammo

High DPS weapons

Hunt strategy

Not all of the bubbles that Mizutsune spits at you are detrimental — the green bubbles heal, and red bubbles will increase your attack for a short time; you still need to remember that both will stack Bubbleblight. When Mizutsune goes into Focus Mode, its mouth will glow red when doing its bubble attacks. That's when you want to use Focus Strike — this will stagger it and also deal some damage.

Pay attention to the tail sweeps, claw swipes, and water jet attacks. They're all well telegraphed, but the recovery animations are your biggest openings. Try to bait the attack, then dodge it and retaliate hard.

Tips & tricks to beat Mizutsune

Bring Cleansers, as this is the only way to cure Bubbleblight (Nulberries won’t help here).

as this is the only way to cure Bubbleblight (Nulberries won’t help here). Use Focus Strike on Mizutsune's glowing mouth during bubble attacks for a stagger.

during bubble attacks for a stagger. Pop bubbles with Throwing Knives or any Slinger ammo to clear the field.

or any Slinger ammo to clear the field. The red and green bubbles can help heal or buff you, but they come with risks.

heal or buff you, but they come with risks. Punish the monster's recovery frames after big attacks like tail swipes or bubble sprays.

after big attacks like tail swipes or bubble sprays. Watch its tail closely; Mizutsune loves using it to catch you off guard.

Mizutsune's drops

Taking down Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds gives you access to its armor and weapon materials. Severing parts like its tail and breaking its dorsal fin or claws increases the chances of rare drops. Here are the items you stand to obtain by defeating this monster:

Mizutsune Fin+

Mizutsune Tail

Mizutsune Claw+

Mizutsune Purplefur+

Mizutsune Water Orb

That concludes our guide on how to beat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds.

