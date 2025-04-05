Monster Hunter Wilds: Arm Wrestling Guide

The newest update for Monster Hunter Wilds brought in the Grand Hub to the game, where you can spend your time with various activities such as Arm Wrestling, Barrel Bowling, and more. This is a full PvP mode where you can challenge your friends or other fellow hunters in a test of might to show who is the strongest.

This article will go over the Arm Wrestling mini-game of Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to do Arm Wrestling in Monster Hunter Wilds

Arm Wrestling in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

To play this mini-game, you will need to be in the Grand Hub area in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can challenge others to Arm Wrestling only near certain barrels, and there are two such spots that you will come across in the Grand Hub.

Location

These barrels are in the same place and can be found near the Ingredient Center in the central part of the Grand Hub area. Simply walk up to any of these barrels and interact to take the position to arm wrestle. Any other player who wants to challenge you will need to come and interact with the same barrel. This will begin the match between the two of you.

Keep in mind that only other players can be challenged to arm wrestling in Monster Hunter Wilds, as this is a PvP-only game mode.

How to play

The core way to defeat your opponent in this game mode comes down to who can mash the respective buttons faster. Simply press the button prompt shown on the screen (Left click and Right click on mouse and X and O on the PS5 controller) to triumph over your opponents.

Unfortunately, there are no rewards for winning an arm wrestling match. It is simply a mini-game to kill time and something that can provide you with momentary respite in between the challenging hunts.

That concludes the guide on how to arm wrestle in the game. Check out some of the other guides on MH Wilds down below

