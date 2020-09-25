India saw a massive internet revolution in 2016, with the launch of cheap 4G internet. It opened new doors for various modern industries, with one of them being gaming. PUBG Mobile is one of the popular mobile games in India. It has brought about new avenues for the Indian esports scene to try and exploit. The battle royale game, launched in 2018, was an instant hit in the country. In fact, it became so popular that around 24% of the total downloads of the game were made from India.

Esports charts - an analytical statistics agency, did a survey of popular esports events in India. Nine out of the top 10 events in India was related to Pubg Mobile, with just one representing Freefire. This shows the inclination of the Indian audience towards mobile gaming.

PUBG mobile World League East S0 topped the charts as the most popular esports event in India. Indonesian team Bigetron RA was eventually crowned champions. Indian team Orange Rock secured the second position in the World League, which is something that amazed everyone.

Top 10 most popular Esports events in India ft PUBG Mobile & Free Fire

Congratulations to @realbigetron! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League East Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals!



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD.

A few weeks ago, Esports Charts published a report about the most popular esports events in the world, and in August, Pubg Mobile World League East topped the charts with more than 1.1 million viewers at it's peak. The Hindi version of the stream peaked at 449k viewers, which was 35.8 % of the total count.

The Indonesian stream of the PMWL 2020 East clocked more than 513k viewers at it's peak, which is 37.3 percent of the total viewers, while the Malaysian stream attracted 140k viewers, which amounted to 15.4%.

PMWL East S0 also made the list of most-watched events in July 2020, with 728k viewers at it's peak.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring South Asia was the second most popular esports event in India with 268k peak viewers. The league stage of the tournament was won by Orange Rock, while the final was won by Celtz.

Congratulations to Team Celtz for being the reigning Champions of the #PMPL South Asia Finals Season 1! Their determination paved the way to moving on to the #PMWL, filling one of the 3 remaining slots where Team Megastars and IND will join the qualified teams to World League!

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, another national-level tournament attracted around 164k live viewers. The tournament took place in June-July. Fan-favorites TSM-Entity won the tournament, while the other fan-favorites - Fnatic secured second place.

Freefire Brawler bash is the only non Pubg Mobile tournament present in the top 10 list, and it sits at 4th place having clocked 154k peak viewers. The Mafia emerged as Champions of the tournament held in July.

With the rising popularity of Mobile Esports in India, international organizations are also foraying into the country, with the likes of Fnatic, Team Solomid, Nova Esports, already holding a presence. Given the almost exponential rate of development, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that renowned companies are looking to enter, what is without a doubt, an extremely promising market.