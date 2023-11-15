"Mostly to get people talking" - Dream reveals why he decided to wear mask again following the viral face reveal video

Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" recently revealed his decision to resume wearing his mask nearly a year after his widely viewed face reveal. Although he provided minimal explanation at the time of the initial announcement, Clay was recently featured on Jon Youshaei's podcast, where he delved into the reasons behind his choice to mask up again.

Despite revealing his face in October 2022, the streamer took a different turn in early 2023 when he uploaded a video declaring that he had crafted a custom-made mask and would be returning to wearing it.

When asked about why he made such a decision, he simply said:

"Mostly to get people talking."

"Was the face reveal a mistake?" - Dream answers questions regarding his viral face reveal and decision to re-mask

In October 2023, Dream's face reveal made headlines as he announced his decision to finally unveil his face after years of maintaining anonymity. At that time, he disclosed that the motivation behind this revelation was the impending move of his best friend and fellow streamer, George "GeorgeNotFound," who was planning to live with him.

Recently, however, he posted a video titled "Bye, from Dream," where he revealed his intention to resume wearing his mask. In light of these decisions, Jon Youshaei asked:

"Was the face reveal a mistake?"

(Timestamp: 01:15)

Dream responded:

"Definitely wasn't a mistake. Before I just had a paper mache mask or something and I couldn't see through, I couldn't do anything, I still wanted to be a part of the branding and part of everything I did. It was a massive part of Dream, the mask obviously."

He continued:

"After I made my face reveal, I never wanted to lose it because it was so cool and it just took a bit to develop a mask and I had to go do things and I had no mask that I could see through or anything."

He revealed that he had to conjure up a strategy to introduce his new 3D-printed mask:

"I just started wearing the mask randomly. People were like, 'Wait what? I thought your face revealed.' That is why I decided I will make a satirical video with my friends...talk about the mask, introduce it and then I'll wear it as long as I can."

For those curious, the streamer now has a see-through mask that is 3D printed. Described as crafted from laser-fused nylon powder, it is specifically designed to fit his face.