"Mostly KSI's fan base" - YouTuber Wade Plem reveals KSI's fans attacking him online following their fallout 

American YouTuber Wade Plem, popularly known as "W.A.D.E. Concept," recently shared in an online interview that the majority of hate he encounters often originates from the fan base of fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." For those unaware, Wade and KSI had a major fallout last year, leading to Wade's removal from JJ's Misfits Boxing event (before which Wade was one of the presenters).

For those unfamiliar with him, Wade mostly produces content involving the YouTube/influencer boxing scene. When questioned about the online community that criticizes him the most, he revealed:

"Mostly KSI's fan base."

YouTuber Wade Plem calls out "die-hard" fans of KSI

In March 2023, Wade Plem tweeted that Jake Paul's match against Tommy Fury could attract more attention than if Jake were to fight KSI. This comment angered JJ, leading to a heated exchange of words between them.

Despite public and private apologies from JJ to Wade, the damage was irreparable, resulting in Wade being removed from Misfits Boxing due to the lingering tensions.

Yesterday (January 1), Wade opened up about his current standing with KSI's fan base, particularly those who are often obsessed with the YouTuber. He said:

"It's not everyone in KSI's fan base. It's a very specific, die-hard, made in the image of, have no sense or self-respect or self-worth, people that do that."

He further criticized those who attack him online because they claim to be big fans of a particular creator. He said:

"It's clear if your only identity is running attack or defense for a YouTuber, based on narratives that aren't true, how much do you respect yourself?"

He added:

"If you don't like the opinions I hold, that's fine. It is what it is. Life goes on. Don't lie about it."

What did the fans say?

Despite his long-standing feud with KSI, Wade garnered quite a bit of praise-worthy comments on the YouTube post. Here are some of the notable reactions:

