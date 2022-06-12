"Move on and play something else/better": Apex Legends players are giving up due to imbalanced matchmaking

The matchmaking this season has been abysmal for a game like Apex Legends. The essence of the game has always been ensuring that matchmaking stays fair. Instead, all players have is lopsided matches, making the entire experience a sordid one for everyone involved.

Due to poor matchmaking, the distribution of players in ranks has become imbalanced, with a cluster of them in similar positions.

Ranked matches are supposed to be more difficult than casual ones, but this season has been an exception. Poor matchmaking has resulted in players being put in lobbies with opponents with higher skills. This has made ranking up extremely difficult, much to their disappointment.

As expected, the distribution of players is skewed heavily in against the lower ranks. Many have spoken out against this, although Respawn is yet to make a change.

Apex Legends community tired of lower-skilled players having to go up against veterans

When Reddit user u/Sok_MPS posted a screenshot of the current distribution in ranked, and it was more or less what was expected. Most of the players are in Bronze and Gold, the two hardest tiers to get out of. On the other end, Diamond and Apex Predators have a negligible number of players.

Things would surely have been better had matchmaking been balanced. Unfortunately, the current system has ensured that matches continue to be easy for higher-ranked players who continue to win at the cost of the lower-skilled opponents.

Suffice it to say, many are unhappy with the current system, with one user stating how their first attempt in higher lobbies ended with a significant amount of negative RPs.

One player can't understand how the problems of the previous seasons haven't been solved.

It seems that the reason for the higher number of players in Gold is due to the poor matchmaking of Apex Legends. Many reached the Gold tier and then left the game for good.

With all that's going on with the game, one player fails to understand the point of playing the game. For them, the game has gotten progressively worse when it comes to both rewards and matchmaking.

Another player also expressed that it's better to stop playing after hitting a high rank. They believe the chances of deranking are higher and it's better not to play at all.

Players are going over a week without playing due to all the problems that are there with the game.

The fact that there are more players in Apex Predator than Masters says everything there is to about the game. The Masters is the lower rank and it would be expected to have more players than Predator.

Some are quite irritated at the fact that higher ranked players pretend that the system has no problems and it has to do with skills. The reality is quite different and it's quite clear that matchmaking has major issues.

Unless Respawn takes a quick action, it could result in Apex Legends losing a significant number of players.

