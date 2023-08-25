MPL MY Superstars in KL Fashion Week 2023: Venue, show timing, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) is in its 12th season, and the superstars from the tournament are going to star in Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2023 (KL Fashion Week 2023). TODAK’s Moon, HomeBois’ Vins, and Selanfo Ref Giants’ Super Gojes will slay the ramps of KLFW 2023, thanks to the latest MPL MY x SUPERSUNDAYSTORE collaboration.

This collaboration will mark the first time any esports league has participated in an annual fashion event, and fans are excited about it. Read on to learn more details about the event.

Catch your favorite MPL MY superstars on the KL Fashion Week (KLFW 2023) ramps

MPL Malaysia's superstars will slay the ramps of KL Fashion Week 2023 on its final day. (Image via Moonton Games)

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2023 will be a revolutionary year as the superstars of MPL Malaysia, the professional esports league, join forces with KL Fashion Week for the SUPERSUNDAYSHOW.

SUPERSUNDAYSTORE is a Malaysian streetwear fashion brand popular for bringing graffiti, skateboarding, fashion, and music together in their designs. Their collaboration with Malaysia’s premier esports league for the MLBB pro circuit is on the verge of creating history.

MPL MY KL Fashion Week 2023: The venue and timing

The venue for the event (Image via Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur)

This historical collaboration started on August 21, 2023, and will go on until August 27, 2023. You can catch your favorite superstars from MPL Malaysia on the last day of the event, i.e., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 2 PM GMT+8, at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, an IHG Hotel in Malaysia.

The MPL MY x SUPERSUNDAYSTORE collection will bring a variety of traditional sports silhouettes, t-shirts, jerseys, and hoodies. Moreover, the designs of these amazing clothing series arise from the distinct aesthetics of the ongoing MPL tournament. The collection will be available online on the store’s website starting September 28, 2023, and in the physical outlets starting October 5, 2023.

Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, the Marketing and Business Development Lead at Moonton Games, said:

“The collaboration between esports, fashion, and lifestyle – this is an area we are constantly looking to work with local brands on. With esports personalities being increasingly seen as icons and role models by their fans, our new streetwear collection will offer them even more options to express themselves by elevating sports staples.”

It is worth noting that MPL MY Season 12 is already underway, with week 2 of the Regular Season taking place from August 25 to August 27, 2023.

The new MPL arena at Dewan Sri Putra, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, will see the top 10 MLBB teams in Malaysia’s esports scene face each other to grab the lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool, and for the chance to represent their country in the upcoming MLBB M5 World Championship.

Fans will also be excited to know that after the tournament ends, Malaysia will also host the MI5I Malaysia tournament.