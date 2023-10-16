MPL SG Season 6: Playoff schedule, new venue and more

The top teams of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6) are preparing to be their country's flag bearers in the upcoming M5 World Championship. The Playoffs of Singapore’s only esports tournament will be held at the Towers of the Level 1 Atrium of Suntec City Mall from September 20–22, 2023.

As the esports community waits eagerly to see which of these top eight MLBB teams will be crowned the champions of this year’s MPL SG Season 6, this article briefly previews the Playoffs and more.

The Playoffs of MPL SG Season 6 are here

The playoffs of the tournament are here (Image via Moonton Games)

The MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs are the biggest in the tournament's history and thus will have a larger seating area at the Level 1 Atrium Towers 1 and 2 of the Suntec City Mall.

Plenty of events will entertain the live audience members in between games, like meet-and-greet events with pro-MLBB players, mascot walkabouts, cosplays, and more. The hosts also bring more than 150,000K free Diamonds (in MLBB currency) giveaways and many more prizes.

Schedule and Team List

The Final Standings after the Regular Season (Image via Moonton Games)

The top eight MLBB teams will enter the MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs. They will be seeded based on the final standings of the Regular Season table. Here is the complete list of teams that will compete in the Playoffs.

Team Flash RSG SG HomeBois SG Bleed Esports Team EVIL Vanguard Esports Stellark SG Alchemy SG

The two-day Playoffs will begin on October 20, 2023, and the community will finally have its finalists on October 22, 2023.

The Playoffs will follow a hybrid elimination bracket where the first two rounds will see teams from the bottom half of the league table fighting in a single elimination format to secure their spots in the next stages. On the other hand, the top four teams will lock horns in double-elimination format games.

All these matches will adopt a best-of-three format, like in the Regular Season. However, the Lower Bracket Finals and the Upper Bracket Finals will follow a best-of-five format, and the Grand Final will follow a best-of-seven format.

The Complete Playoff Schedule of the tournament (Image via Moonton Games)

The first match of the Playoffs will begin at 10 AM GMT+8 on Friday, October 20, 2023, where Team EVIL (5th) will take on Alchemy SG (8th) in the first round of the Lower Brackets.

While Team EVIL will try to assert their dominance over Team Alchemy, the debutants of this season, Vanguard SG (6th) and Stellark SG (7th), will prepare to lock horns against each other in their Lower Bracket match at 12:30 PM GMT+8 on the same day.

However, the biggest match on the first day of the Playoffs will begin after that, when Team Flash (1st) will fight against Bleed Esports (4th).

Jaymark “Hadess” Lazaro from Team Flash, Kiel “Kielvj” Cruzem, and Jeff “S4gitnu” S.Subang from Bleed Esports put up a tough fight against each other when the teams clashed in the Regular Season. So it will be interesting to see who among them comes out on top and where it will matter the most for the respective teams.

The final game of MatchDay 1 of the Playoffs will see the defending champion, RSG SG (2nd), battle against HomeBois SG (3rd), another debutant of the MPL SG Season 6.

Despite being a fan favorite and putting up incredible fights to clinch the third spot at the Regular Season table, the road to the finals will not be easy for HomeBois SG, as the consecutive champions will be eyeing their fourth winner’s medals in the tournament.

A new trophy for the MVP of the Playoffs:

First-loo of McDonald's trophy for the MVP of the tournament (Image via Moonton Games)

After being named one of the presenting sponsors of the tournament, McDonald’s promised a new trophy for the most valuable player in the Playoffs. They have finally released the first look at the trophy ahead of the Playoffs, which resembles the Elemental Lord. This trophy will be on display at the McDonald’s booth.

MPL SG Season 6 has become a brand

The tournament continues to grow in Season 6, as the Regular Season has seen an all-time high online viewership reach. Data from the Esports Charts shows that the MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season has recorded 12,585 Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), the highest in the tournament's history. In context, last season’s most streamed match was the Grand Finals, which recorded 7,600 PCV.

So, it is evident that the MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs will be the tournament’s biggest yet. The fans can enter the venue on a first-come, first-served basis. as there is no entry fee for the live audience members. However, you can also visit the official social media pages of MPL Singapore for live updates, and you can also visit the official website of the tournament for full schedule and result updates.

