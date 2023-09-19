MPL SG Season 6: Team Flash’s unbeaten record, Week 2 score updates, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6) has brought the whole MLBB community together with intense matchups and amazing prizes. The second week of the sole esports tournament in Singapore was action-packed. Team Flash are unbeaten at the top of the table, and defending champion RSG SG and Bleed Esports are chasing them closely. The tournament promises to bring more such intense encounters between the top MLBB teams of the country in the upcoming days.

Team Flash has been invincible in the MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season matches so far. It has been two weeks and they have already secured 11 points to reach the top of the table. With their great form, even the two-point lead from defending champion RSG SG (9) is looking safe.

Elsewhere in the special guest segment, Malaysian content creator Pojie made some bold claims:

“Singapore’s Nasi Ayam (chicken rice) is the best in the world.”

This article brings at all the key events from Week 2 of MPL SG Season 6.

MPL SG Season 6: The results

League table after Week 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Flash have maintained an unbeaten record this season. We are now halfway through the Regular Season of MPL SG Season 6, and the top MLBB teams of Singapore are yet to find an answer to their destructive form.

Team Flash are flaunting their perfect win-loss record from the top of the table this season, showing why they are the favorites to win the title. However, RSG SG, the Season 5 champion, are chasing them from the second place with a two-point deficit. Besides, Bleed Esports (3rd with 8 points) and HomeBois SG (4th with 7 points) are not far behind.

On the other hand, Team Alchemy SG are yet to find their form. Alchemy lost to Bleed Esports and Team Flash in Week 2. However, Vanguard SG, newcomers to the league, have seen an upturn in form. Fans have started considering them giant killers after they emerged as the winning side against favorites EVIL (2-1) and Stellark SG (2-0).

Below are the Results of the MPL SG Season 6 Week 2 fixtures:

Saturday 16 September, 2023 (Week 2 Day 1)

EVIL 1-2 Vanguard Esports

Vanguard Esports RSG SG 2-1 HomeBois SG

HomeBois SG Alchemy SG 0-2 Bleed Esports

Bleed Esports Stellark SG 0-2 Team Flash

Sunday, 17 September, 2023 (Week 2 Day 2)

Bleed Esports 0-2 RSG SG

RSG SG Vanguard Esports 2-0 Stellark SG

Stellark SG HomeBois SG 1-2 EVIL

EVIL Team Flash 2-0 Alchemy SG

Malaysian content creator Pojie makes bold claims

Malaysian MLBB content creator Pojie confessed to MPL SG host Cheryl Yao that he thinks Singaporean chicken rice is best in the world (Image via Moonton Games)

Malaysian MLBB content creator Pojie arrived in the Special Guest segment, and made some controversial claims. As if there was not enough spice in the fixtures of MPL SG Season 6 Week 2, Pojie sprinkled a little more on it when he claimed that the chicken rice in the country is the best in the world.

However, he came prepared, as his statement followed a caveat stating how he is known for being a “lalang” (a species of grass) due to his opinions being swayed by wherever the wind blows.

Pojie was there to support HomeBois SG. They are an esports organization from Malaysia making their international debut in MPL SG this season after taking over Team SMG’s slot. They are a fan-favorite in Malaysia and are currently standing jointly second before the final week of MPL MY Season 12 Regular Season.

MPL SG Season 6: Week 3 awaits

Week 3 schedule of the tournament (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Flash are maintaining an unbeaten record. But Vanguard Esports will be looking forward to climbing up the rank ladder, and acing them in the opening match of Week 3 will not be easy for the league leaders. Day 1 of Week 3 will also see the clash between two of the MPL SG veterans, as EVIL will take on Bleed Esports on the same day.

The second day of next matchweek will start on September 24, 2023, Sunday, and will see a clash between titans, i.e., Team Flash and HomeBois SG. Check out the complete fixture of MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season here.

MPL Singapore Season 6 Regular Season Games will continue on the weekends of September. The Regular Season will follow a round-robin format, with Best-of-Three matches declaring the winners of each fixture. Watch the top MLBB Singapore teams lock horns for the elusive trophy, and get a chance to win exciting rewards.

You can follow the official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube pages for all the latest updates as the tournament progresses. Also follow the official website for results, schedules, and other updates.