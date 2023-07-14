MrBeast hosts a competition with the winner bagging all of his Twitter revenue, popular streamers like ohnePixel, Ranboo react

YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" has shared his recent competition - this time on Twitter. In a tweet earlier today, July 14, he revealed that the comment with the highest number of likes within the next 48 hours will be rewarded with the entire revenue generated from his Twitter handle for the upcoming month (possibly August). Here's what he wrote:

MrBeast @MrBeast Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy's tweet has already attracted a flood of comments, all vying to accumulate as many likes as possible. Furthermore, some streamers have also joined the fray, making their presence felt in the competition. Here are a couple of tweets from CS: GO player Mark "ohnePixel" and Minecrafter Mark "Ranboo":

Who is currently leading MrBeast's Twitter challenge?

A multitude of users, both creators and non-creators alike, have swarmed to MrBeast's tweet to share their responses. Currently, the tweet has amassed over 3.5K comments, and this number continues to grow steadily.

As of now, the frontrunner in the competition is Arkunir, a French Football Manager 2023 streamer, who has garnered an impressive 48K likes for his comment. Surprisingly, his comment consists of just a single dot:

Arkunir took to his personal Twitter account to announce that if he emerges as the winner of the challenge, he intends to donate all the revenue earned to a non-governmental organization called 30millionsdamis. It focuses on providing shelter and support for animals in need. He wrote (Translated from French via Google):

"If I win I give everything to @30millionsdamis. (It's summer, there's a lot of animal abandonment, you have to support it)"

In a closely contested second place is Pulte (@Pulte), a self-proclaimed Twitter philanthropist, with approximately 31K likes for his comment. His comment reads as follows:

"I will give all your revenue to random people who like this tweet"

Pulte @pulte @MrBeast I will give all your revenue to random people who like this tweet

Here are some other top-liked tweets which have generated tens of thousands of likes. However, these are still a few thousand behind the two frontrunners of the competition:

(Note: Numbers may vary depending on the time when the article is being read.)

MrBeast recently unveiled the earnings from his most recent YouTube video, which was uploaded on July 8. As of now, he has accumulated a staggering revenue of over $167K. Notably, he invested around $3 million in the production of the video. To read more about the story, click here.

