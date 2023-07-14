"Still hurts, doesn't it?" - Fans react to the 4th anniversary of the thrilling 2019 ODI World Cup final 

England and New Zealand put together a spectacle for the ages when they faced each other in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup at Lord's. The Eoin Morgan-led side won their first World Cup title on the back of the infamous 'boundary count' rule after the 50-over affair and the subsequent super over was tied.

New Zealand, playing in their second consecutive World Cup final, opted to bat first after winning the toss. A disciplined bowling effort by the England bowlers restricted the Kiwis to 241-8. Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers after finishing with figures of 3-37 in his nine overs.

England were in a state of trouble during the tense run chase and were struggling at 86-4 at the near-halfway mark. All-rounder Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler then stitched together a crucial partnership to regain some momentum.

The dying moments of the run chase saw Stokes take control and courtesy of a fatal fielding error from Trent Boult as well as a throw being deflected off the bat, was able to take the contest into a Super Over.

It was the rampant Stokes again who led the charge in the super over and while New Zealand matched the total, they lost the contest as they had scored fewer boundaries than the England team.

While fans all around the world relished one of the greatest 50-over matches, its controversial ending still leaves a bitter taste at times.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter on the fourth anniversary of the iconic clash.

V Kartik @VKartik1 @CricCrazyJohns This will be remembered for ages as it is the best World Cup finish so far in the history of cricket. 2 mere margins at the same night is something incredible. Felt bad for NZ to lose so closely @CricCrazyJohns This will be remembered for ages as it is the best World Cup finish so far in the history of cricket. 2 mere margins at the same night is something incredible. Felt bad for NZ to lose so closely

amber_1807 @amber_ad1807 @CricCrazyJohns At that time nobody from england side talked about spirit of game(hypocrisy) @CricCrazyJohns At that time nobody from england side talked about spirit of game(hypocrisy)

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐬⁴⁵ @NewGodOfCricket @CricCrazyJohns Nice representation of the "spirit of the game" by England @CricCrazyJohns Nice representation of the "spirit of the game" by England

Akash Nair @aki71893 England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England, agony, agony for New Zealand… England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England, agony, agony for New Zealand…

Lala Sampath @LalaSampath @CricCrazyJohns Buttler and archer also the Heroes people forget them 🙃 @CricCrazyJohns Buttler and archer also the Heroes people forget them 🙃

"I don't think there will be another like this in the history of cricket" - Ben Stokes on the 2019 ODI World Cup final

Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics in the run chase as well as in the Super Over. He scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 deliveries and had also bowled three overs in the first innings as well.

During the post-match presentation, Stokes admitted that cricket might not see a contest like this ever again.

"I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard words that's gone in over these four years, this is where we aspired to be. To do it with such a game, I don't think there will be another like this in the history of cricket. Jos and I knew if we'd be there close to the end, New Zealand would be under pressure," the ace all-rounder said.

Stokes' heroics paved the way for England to secure their maiden ODI World Cup title.

What do you make of the controversial 2019 World Cup Final? Let us know what you think.

