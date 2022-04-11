"Dream will do a face reveal at 1 million likes": MrBeast responds to Minecraft star Dream's Will Smith x Oscars controversy tweet

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" recently posted a hilarious tweet about him wanting likes on Twitter. He humorously wrote about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, simply to get into trending and gather more likes. MrBeast further fueled the fire and humorously commented that the content creator would reveal his face if the tweet got 1 million likes.

Dream tweeted:

"I need twitter likes: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars"

MrBeast and Dream have been quite a duo when it comes to being internet sensations. Both have millions of fans on YouTube and several other social media platforms. The two have collaborated together at several Minecraft events, raising money for charities as well.

A couple of tweets from both the famous content creators about Clay's face reveal sent millions of fans into a frenzy. Especially when MrBeast tweeted in response:

"I’ll help. Dream will do a face reveal at 1 mil likes! (I’m totally in charge of him and can make this decision)"

MrBeast declares Minecraft star Dream's face reveal if the Will Smith x Oscars tweet gets 1 million likes

Dream's face reveal is being long-awaited by millions and MrBeast is known for his pull on the internet. Hence, people were excited by the humorous conversation between the two.

In a tweet reply, the famous content creator also humorously added that he is totally in charge of the Minecraft star and can make the decision for his face reveal. To this, Dream replied and agreed to him, humorously mentioning him as his manager.

Reactions from fans and other streamers to the humorous, controversial tweet from Minecraft star Dream

Thousands of fans, other content creators, and streamers replied to the hilarious tweet. The streamer simply mentioned the controversial moment at the Oscars to get into trending and get likes. People flocked to the tweet and joked around as well.

Tubbo, another famous streamer, also commented on the tweet, humorously mentioning that he slapped Chris Rock as well. To this, the original poster humorously asked about it. Obviously all these tweets were in jest and they were simply joking around.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known streamer and content creator, also humorously replied to the tweet and sarcastically mentioned that the tweet was so perfectly timed. The controversial moment at the Oscars happened weeks ago, yet the Minecraft star posted it now to get likes. He also replied to Karl, hilariously mentioning how he saw him on Nickelodeon.

Other than this, thousands of fans and several other streamers like Aimsey, Seapeekay, Captain Puffy, etc., flocked to the tweet and posted their humorous comments. Fans either talked about getting likes on the post or about the controversial moment at the Oscars. Overall, the tweet from the famous Minecraft content creator blew up on Twitter with thousands of likes and comments.

